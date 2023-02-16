VR platform aims to give retailers entry into the metaverse

A virtual store platform looking to provide retailers with an entry point into the metaverse has partnered with e-commerce provider SAP.

The goal of Obsess, a New York City-based startup, is to change online shopping in a way that reaches the younger generation and enables retailers to sell most of their core products through virtual environments.

The technology and partnership Last spring, the virtual reality (VR) platform Obsess -- which has more than 200 virtual stores -- partnered with the SAP.iO program. SAP.iO is a worldwide program that enables SAP partners to work with developers. Obsess worked with SAP to integrate an e-commerce platform within its virtual stores and create a discovery interface that engages young consumers. Through the partnership, Obsess and SAP customers can create digitalized shopping venues that could be different from or similar to actual stores. Consumers enter a 3D world online and can engage more immersively with a retailer in the comfort of their home or outside of their home. "We are bringing that gamification-like interface to the shopping experience," Obsess CEO and founder Neha Singh said. Not all Obsess customers have 3D models of all their products. Instead, the company has a proprietary and patented technology that can take e-commerce images from Google APIs and create an immersive experience. Once a consumer clicks on a product, they get the same information they would see on a typical product detail page. "The purpose of these virtual experiences primarily is to aid discovery," Singh said. "If you think about when you go to a retail store, you are looking around -- you're immersed in the brand, you're browsing. All of those elements are what we are trying to bring into the e-commerce experience, because today that discovery is typically not happening on a retailer's e-commerce website." Obsess is a VR platform that seeks to help retailers provide immersive experiences to consumers. Last November, Obsess introduced Branded Avatars, a feature that enables customers to create branded metaverse environments on their e-commerce sites by offering shoppers customizable avatars. Shoppers can tailor their avatars and use them to shop and attend events in real time with their friends' avatars. "These types of partnerships, like SAP has with Obsess and other event technology startups that are leading new areas of innovation, really open up new ways to engage with the consumer," IDC analyst Jordan Speer said.