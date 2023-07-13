Hybrid work helps to empty federal offices

Federal government buildings are emptying, thanks in large part to the hybrid and remote work trend, with some agencies using 25% or less of their headquarters' building capacity on average, according to federal officials at a U.S. House hearing Thursday.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) assessed the capacity use of 24 federal headquarters and found that all had extra space. The federal government owns 511 million square feet of office space overall. The assessment attributed three reasons for the reduced occupancy.

First, federal offices were designed for a different era, before technology enabled agencies to operate with fewer people. Second, the buildings as designed waste space with, for example, oversize offices and large storage areas.

But the third reason the GAO cited is the same one affecting commercial office space: The large shift to hybrid and remote work since COVID-19.

"Even before COVID, we had far too much empty space in our [office] portfolio," said Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management. "Unfortunately, the ongoing telework policies have exacerbated the problem."

Perry added: "The taxpayer is quite literally paying to keep the lights on even when no one is home."