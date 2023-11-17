Lawmakers look at how policy hurts employee retention

U.S. population growth is slowing, with the birth rate falling below what it takes to replace an aging population, and many workers who could contribute to the economy are exiting the workforce because of a lack of affordable child care options, lawmakers were told this week. These two trends make employee retention and hiring harder for the private sector. Without immigration, the U.S. population will decline, hurting the economy, according to policy experts who testified before Congress this week.

In the business world, employee retention is mostly a matter of pay and benefits. But lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee asked how public policies could keep people from quitting jobs because of family demands. The answers from experts included expanding child care and parental leave programs and providing support for people caring for aging parents.

Independent economic policy consultant Kathryn Anne Edwards testified that tens of millions leave their jobs due to hardships and never return.

"The first step in expanding labor supply and increasing the number of people working is retention," Edwards said. She added that "the U.S. needs paid medical and family leave."