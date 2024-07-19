U.S. continuous security clearance vetting hits IT disaster

In 2018, the U.S. government launched a plan to continuously vet federal employees and contractors who hold security clearances. The vetting process involves ongoing monitoring of criminal records, financial transactions, foreign travel, social media and other potential red flags regarding an individual's trustworthiness. The plan also included centralizing previously paper-based processes across the vast federal bureaucracy.

However, the IT system designed to support this initiative, Trusted Workforce 2.0, has encountered significant issues. Originally projected to be completed in 2019 for $700 million, the system's completion has been delayed by over five years, with expenses soaring to approximately $1.7 billion. Federal officials recently told the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that it will take another 18 months to become fully operational.

"I know getting these new systems right is hard, but it shouldn't be this hard," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the committee chair, at a hearing, calling the security clearance project a disaster. "This kind of screwup and inefficiency is what robs so many of our citizens of their trust in government."

Among the problems was a need for more skilled personnel to develop the National Background Investigation Services, an IT system described as the backbone for the continuous vetting service.

Another issue was linked to project management by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), which oversees the project. Evaluators measured success by releasing small pieces of code, even though these pieces didn't add up to a working system, according to David Cattler, who was appointed director of the DCSA by the Defense Department (DOD) in March.