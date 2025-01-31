Federal employee exodus threatens operational stability

President Donald Trump's resignation offer to some two million federal employees could result in the loss of skilled personnel, difficulties in recruitment, declines in productivity and operational problems, according to experts.

The Trump administration said it will continue paying salaries through September for employees who accept the resignation offer by Feb. 6.

"This is a sledgehammer to the entire workforce," said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, during a press briefing on Friday. "You could see significant numbers of food inspectors, air traffic controllers, veteran nurses and other high-demand professionals decide to leave."

"This is a horrifyingly bad way to manage," Stier added.

The administration plans to follow the resignation effort with a restructuring that will eliminate federal agencies and programs. Employees who don't accept the offer risk losing their jobs if their agency or program is dismantled. The White House has already ended telecommuting, requiring all employees to be in the office five days a week, as a move aimed to encourage some people to quit.

"You're losing stability," said Elin Thomasian, senior vice president of workforce strategy and consulting at TalentNeuron, a labor market intelligence firm, commenting on the potential outcomes of the resignation offer.