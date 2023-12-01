Republican skepticism over federal telework gets airing

Republican U.S. House members unleashed their skepticism over federal telework at a hearing this week, suggesting that some teleworkers are couch potatoes. They questioned top federal HR managers and administrators over the productivity of teleworkers and how working from home affects data security and customer service.

"I am in no way trying to smear any government worker for sitting on the couch in their pajamas," Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) said at the Government Operations and the Federal Workforce subcommittee hearing.

Edwards said he wants "to understand how to convince, if possible, the American taxpayer that they're getting a better deal by allowing people to work at home."

Federal managers defended telework as essential for remaining competitive in hiring, especially with the private sector. They cited its importance in keeping military spouses employed in civilian federal jobs, as service members are transferred globally.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) questioned the Social Security Administration (SSA) and drew a connection between federal telework and lengthy backlogs of claims for benefits. In particular, she questioned the use of telework for employees being trained or during their initial probationary period.

"Approximately 10,000 people die each year while awaiting a decision from your agency," Boebert said, while "you all are allowing delinquent employees to sit on their sofas at home instead of actually getting to work and doing their jobs."

Concerning federal teleworkers, Boebert asked if the SSA is "monitoring the work that they're doing from home on a regular basis."

In response, Oren "Hank" McKnelly, executive counselor for the SSA, said teleworkers are subject to the same performance management standards and oversight as any other employees. He said the agency has a "real-time understanding of what actions are being processed at any particular given time."