Workday adds seven agents to Illuminate platform

Workday is rolling out seven new AI agents to its Illuminate platform between now and the end of 2025. Designed to automate tasks across HR and finance, the new line of agents enables customers to speed up processes that were previously manual.

Workday's integrated AI platform, formerly Workday AI, already includes a set of AI agents to perform tasks without the need for user action. The new crop adds to that lineup by providing functionality for recruiting, managing expenses and optimizing business process tasks.

Each new agent is purpose-built and aimed at rounding out and expanding Workday's tool set, according to Shane Luke, vice president of Workday Illuminate.

He added that the new agents "are deeply integrated into existing Workday workflows. This means they aren't separate tools you have to log into or manage independently. They operate within the Workday platform, understanding the processes and data already there to automate tasks, provide insights or take action right where the work is happening."