6 benefits of applicant tracking system integration

Applicant tracking systems can benefit companies in various ways on their own, and integrating them with other systems can make them even more useful. HR leaders should learn how an ATS integration can improve operations and explore their ATS' potential for integrating with other software.

An ATS assists with the hiring process, which includes creating and posting the position, tracking applications, managing the interview process, and offering the position to a candidate. Potentially helpful ATS integrations include integrating the ATS with a company's HR information system (HRIS) and background checking software.

Learn more about some of the most common ATS integrations and the benefits of integrating an ATS with other systems.

What is an applicant tracking system? An ATS is software that simplifies and automates the hiring process. An ATS also includes a candidate portal, application tracking for candidates, and electronic signing for offers. An ATS may also include tools for onboarding, such as checklists for finance, IT or facilities.

11 of the most common ATS integrations While an ATS usually includes most features that recruiters need for finding and hiring candidates, many other systems and services can improve an ATS. Here is a list of the some of the most common ATS integrations. 1. HRIS An HRIS is likely the most common system for ATS integration. Integrating an ATS and the company's HRIS can save employees time. For example, an ATS includes information about a new hire such as their name, contact information and offer details. An ATS user can transfer this information to an HRIS and avoid reentering data. 2. E-signature platform Integrating an ATS with an e-signature platform that supports digital signing for job offers and other documents can save time since candidates won't have to mail offers back to the company. Some ATSes include this functionality, so adding a separate e-signature platform might not be necessary. 3. Background checking software Integrating a background checking system with an ATS can prove helpful if recruiters need to conduct background checks for candidates. Candidate background checking might include the I-9 process or confirmation of college education, licenses or work history. 4. Competency library Some ATS vendors integrate their system with a third-party competency library so recruiters can quickly write job descriptions. HR leaders can look into integrating a third-party competency library if this functionality would be helpful but their ATS software does not include it. 5. Onboarding system Some ATSes include an onboarding system. HR leaders might want to look into integrating their ATS with an onboarding system if theirs does not so they can streamline the onboarding process for new hires. An onboarding system enables HR staff to track and store information about the new hire and enables candidates to sign needed documents and learn about their new company. 6. Instant messaging system Integrating an ATS with a company internal instant messaging system can make sending messages about new job opportunities and notifying employees about new hires easier to carry out. The integration could also create reminders for employees involved in the hiring process. 7. Job boards Most ATSes include integrations with various job boards. This integration lets recruiters post one job on multiple boards at the same time, which can save recruiters time and improve their chances of finding the best candidate. 8. Assessment tests Integrating an ATS with assessment tests can be helpful if a job posting includes specific requirements and recruiters need candidates to take a test to validate their skills. The integration shows data from candidates' tests in the same place as their other information, such as resumes and interview answers. 9. Calendar software Recruiters schedule many interviews with candidates and interview teams. Integrating an ATS with the company's calendar system avoids needing to manually add meetings to each employee's calendar. This saves recruiters time as well as ensures candidates and interview team members all receive the same interview information. 10. Single sign-on Integrating an ATS with a company's single sign-on (SSO) provider can be helpful because it also saves recruiters time. Recruiters won't need to log in with separate usernames and passwords nor keep track of separate ATS accounts. 11. Social media platforms Recruiters might want to post open positions on social media platforms to attract as wide a range of candidates as possible. Integrating an ATS with social media platforms makes this process easier and might encourage recruiters to post job listings on more platforms than they would otherwise, ensuring a bigger pool of candidates.