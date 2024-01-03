Getty Images
6 benefits of applicant tracking system integration
Learn how applicant tracking system integration can benefit company operations and learn some of the most common integrations, including integrating an ATS with social media.
Applicant tracking systems can benefit companies in various ways on their own, and integrating them with other systems can make them even more useful. HR leaders should learn how an ATS integration can improve operations and explore their ATS' potential for integrating with other software.
An ATS assists with the hiring process, which includes creating and posting the position, tracking applications, managing the interview process, and offering the position to a candidate. Potentially helpful ATS integrations include integrating the ATS with a company's HR information system (HRIS) and background checking software.
Learn more about some of the most common ATS integrations and the benefits of integrating an ATS with other systems.
What is an applicant tracking system?
An ATS is software that simplifies and automates the hiring process. An ATS also includes a candidate portal, application tracking for candidates, and electronic signing for offers.
An ATS may also include tools for onboarding, such as checklists for finance, IT or facilities.
11 of the most common ATS integrations
While an ATS usually includes most features that recruiters need for finding and hiring candidates, many other systems and services can improve an ATS. Here is a list of the some of the most common ATS integrations.
1. HRIS
An HRIS is likely the most common system for ATS integration.
Integrating an ATS and the company's HRIS can save employees time. For example, an ATS includes information about a new hire such as their name, contact information and offer details. An ATS user can transfer this information to an HRIS and avoid reentering data.
2. E-signature platform
Integrating an ATS with an e-signature platform that supports digital signing for job offers and other documents can save time since candidates won't have to mail offers back to the company.
Some ATSes include this functionality, so adding a separate e-signature platform might not be necessary.
3. Background checking software
Integrating a background checking system with an ATS can prove helpful if recruiters need to conduct background checks for candidates.
Candidate background checking might include the I-9 process or confirmation of college education, licenses or work history.
4. Competency library
Some ATS vendors integrate their system with a third-party competency library so recruiters can quickly write job descriptions.
HR leaders can look into integrating a third-party competency library if this functionality would be helpful but their ATS software does not include it.
5. Onboarding system
Some ATSes include an onboarding system. HR leaders might want to look into integrating their ATS with an onboarding system if theirs does not so they can streamline the onboarding process for new hires.
An onboarding system enables HR staff to track and store information about the new hire and enables candidates to sign needed documents and learn about their new company.
6. Instant messaging system
Integrating an ATS with a company internal instant messaging system can make sending messages about new job opportunities and notifying employees about new hires easier to carry out.
The integration could also create reminders for employees involved in the hiring process.
7. Job boards
Most ATSes include integrations with various job boards. This integration lets recruiters post one job on multiple boards at the same time, which can save recruiters time and improve their chances of finding the best candidate.
8. Assessment tests
Integrating an ATS with assessment tests can be helpful if a job posting includes specific requirements and recruiters need candidates to take a test to validate their skills. The integration shows data from candidates' tests in the same place as their other information, such as resumes and interview answers.
9. Calendar software
Recruiters schedule many interviews with candidates and interview teams. Integrating an ATS with the company's calendar system avoids needing to manually add meetings to each employee's calendar. This saves recruiters time as well as ensures candidates and interview team members all receive the same interview information.
10. Single sign-on
Integrating an ATS with a company's single sign-on (SSO) provider can be helpful because it also saves recruiters time. Recruiters won't need to log in with separate usernames and passwords nor keep track of separate ATS accounts.
11. Social media platforms
Recruiters might want to post open positions on social media platforms to attract as wide a range of candidates as possible. Integrating an ATS with social media platforms makes this process easier and might encourage recruiters to post job listings on more platforms than they would otherwise, ensuring a bigger pool of candidates.
6 benefits of integrating ATS with other systems
Integrating a company ATS with other tools can help recruiters and other employees in a variety of ways.
1. Saves time for recruiters and candidates
Integrating the ATS with other systems avoids the need for recruiters to switch between applications during the hiring process. It also simplifies the process for candidates because they can, for example, log on to the ATS and sign an offer in the same place.
2. Avoids need to store candidate information in multiple systems
Integrating a third-party system might make it possible to store all candidate information in one system. For example, candidate test results can appear in an ATS and the test platform. Recruiters can view all candidate information in one place.
3. Provides consistency for employees
Employees using technologies they already know is always easier for everyone and improves the user experience. Integrating an ATS with other company systems, such as the organization's SSO and instant messaging system, will simplify the recruiting and hiring process for employees because they already know the systems.
4. Simplifies reporting
Integrating an ATS with other systems might make it easier for users to build reports and dashboards because the systems can share information.
For example, a recruiter creating a report on the amount of social media posts recruiters created in a certain amount of time might find it easier to do so if the ATS is integrated with social media platforms.
5. Reduces implementation time
Some ATS vendors might have pre-built integrations with other vendors and can implement those tools at the same time as the rest of the ATS. Companies won't need to schedule a second project to implement the other software, such as an e-signature platform.
Integrating an ATS with other tools might also lead to a new ATS. For example, recruiters might be dissatisfied with their company's current ATS software, but integrating new tools might address their concerns. In addition, a company might use an ATS with limited functionality because it's part of their HRIS. HR leaders can decide to turn off the HRIS' ATS module and integrate a new ATS instead of replacing an HRIS if its other modules are meeting their company's needs.
6. Improves user adoption
Integrating an ATS with other systems simplifies processes for users in a variety of ways. The integrations can improve employee experience and lead to faster adoption because employees will find the system easier to use.
Eric St-Jean is an independent consultant with a particular focus on HR technology, project management, and Microsoft Excel training and automation. He writes about numerous business and technology areas.