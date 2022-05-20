How to add an Apple TV to Apple Business Manager

Apple Business Manager is a great tool for businesses that purchase devices such as Apple TVs, iPads and iPhones because the cloud portal streamlines the processes of enrolling Apple devices.

Enrolled Apple devices are much easier to deploy and fully manage, as is controlling the devices' access to apps, files and data. Organizations may opt for more substantial platforms to work alongside Apple Business Manager (ABM) for iPhones and Macs.

Using Apple TV alongside Apple Business Manager ABM has enough management capabilities to serve as the only management platform for Apple TV devices, which offer fewer functions than an iPad or an iPhone. ABM is a great starting point for those looking to manage some of their Apple products with this platform. It offers automatic app deployment using the Apple Volume Purchase Program (VPP), publication of custom enterprise apps, zero-touch device configuration and content deployment based on locations or groups of devices. One of the key advantages of ABM is the Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP). DEP works by having any Apple devices that an organization purchases from Apple or an approved reseller associate them to the purchasing organization's customer number or Apple reseller number. The DEP process facilitates device enrollment once the end user receives and activates it. Once a purchased device enrolls with DEP, ABM applies any pre-configured profiles with specific apps, content or permissions. The enrollment process also allows IT administrators to support mobile device management (MDM). ABM allows organizations to store credits on the license to enable their end users to get pre-purchased apps. This eliminates the need for end users to input company or personal credit cards, which used to be a requirement when acquiring apps from the Apple App Store. ABM also allows organizations with custom-developed mobile apps for iOS to provision and publish them to the devices, bypassing the use of the App Store. Another feature is ABM's Managed Apple ID. Administrators can use ABM to provision Apple IDs for employees or accounts associated with Apple TVs. Managed Apple ID can be valuable for large organizations that associate work email addresses with the devices.