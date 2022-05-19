Finding the right Apple TV management software

Organizations that use Apple TV should manage the devices and the software that runs on them, but patch and application deployment on these atypical endpoints is not as easy as it seems.

There are some legitimate dangers to using Apple TV devices and the tvOS that runs on them -- especially when they are unmanaged. People can use these devices to stream movies, play video games, or cast irrelevant or inappropriate content from other Apple devices. Like any device with an OS, it faces vulnerabilities, especially when organizations don't keep up with the latest tvOS updates.

The use cases of Apple TV and its supported software Deploying Apple TVs has helped many organizations in various sectors. For example, manufacturing firms can use Apple TVs with manufacturing-focused software from vendors such as RedZone and Oracle to deliver timely stats on worker production and overall performance. Apple TVs are not limited to just manufacturing plants. Hospitals have adopted these devices to help deliver surgery schedules, patient stats and other key clinical indicators for nurses and physicians using Apple TV's health apps. Education environments can use Apple TVs to provide many of the same functions that a full-on interactive whiteboard provides. An Apple TV with a basic display can accomplish many of the same features with the right applications and support. A typical office workplace with meeting rooms can benefit from tvOS to display content during meetings or display conference calls for remote workers attending an in-person meeting by streaming Apple AirPlay.

Managing Apple TV devices and tvOS Managing Apple TV is a critical aspect of a successful Apple TV adoption for most IT departments. Organizations will need a management platform that can account for these devices and their software. IT administrators can use these platforms to manage these devices with a wide range of features, including the following: Integrate with Apple Business Manager to support application and OS licensing and management at the corporate level.

Track device details, including connectivity and serial numbers.

Restrict users from accessing or controlling the Apple TV device using a remote control or a control center widget on any iPadOS and iOS devices.

Deploy applications from the Apple store to an individual device or a group of Apple TVs -- this includes enterprise software that is not available within the consumer Apple Store.

Restrict Apple TV-specific settings to ensure users are not reconfiguring the devices.

Configure the Apple TV for a single-app or kiosk mode.

Assign device profiles with preset configurations and accounts.

Control the devices remotely to perform reboots or remote wipe.

Manage and deploy software updates.

Preconfigure devices for specific Wi-Fi network or VPN connectivity.