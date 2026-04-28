Should IT use Apple Business Manager without MDM?

Managing mobile endpoints is a critical aspect of governance and security for many organizations. Effective mobile device management reduces risk and helps ensure compliance with corporate policies and regulatory requirements.

Enterprise IT teams managing iPhone, iPad and Mac deployments face several operational challenges. Manual device configuration across a large organization is not an easy task, as it would take multiple hours of IT time per device. Without some form of enrollment and enforcement, users can easily bypass IT security policies. If a device is lost or stolen, there is a potential for data breach, unless IT has some form of remote wipe capabilities over the device. Going a step further, regulatory compliance frameworks such as SOC 2 and HIPAA mandate security controls that manual IT processes can't consistently enforce at scale.

Apple Business Manager (ABM) helps to address some of the challenges IT organizations face by automating device enrollment and procurement tracking. MDM platforms typically provide a broader set of governance and control capabilities.

Some IT teams might question whether they need both ABM and MDM, or whether ABM's standalone capabilities are enough for their specific environment. Understanding what each platform provides and when integration becomes necessary can help organizations make informed endpoint management decisions and minimize risk.

IT departments that manage iPadOS, iOS or other Apple mobile devices should learn exactly how Apple Business Manager can help and consider adding it to their device management toolkit. But can this service truly replace MDM, or is it best served as an additional management option?

What is Apple Business Manager? Apple Business Manager is Apple's enterprise platform for automating device procurement, enrollment and account management. ABM serves as a central hub where IT teams track device purchases, create Managed Apple Accounts for users and configure automated enrollment, which pushes security policies to devices without manual intervention. Organizations access ABM through the ABM web portal after completing domain verification. For MDM integration, IT uploads the MDM server's public key certificate to ABM and downloads a server token that expires annually. Once configured, IT can assign purchased devices to specific MDM servers. When organizations purchase iPhones, iPads or Mac computers through Apple Business channels or authorized resellers, those devices appear in ABM within 24 to 48 hours. IT assigns them to their chosen MDM platform, ensuring automatic enrollment when users first activate their devices. This is what Apple calls Automated Device Enrollment (ADE), previously known as the Device Enrollment Program. ADE enables zero-touch deployment and supervision on corporate-owned devices, providing IT with non-removable device profiles and access to advanced management restrictions. For identity management, ABM integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace and custom identity providers through OpenID Connect. This federation enables organizations to create Managed Apple Accounts (previously called Managed Apple IDs) that sync automatically with existing directory services. As of October 2024, ABM's domain capture feature prevents employees from creating personal Apple Accounts using verified company email addresses, ensuring all accounts remain under organizational control. Apple Business Essentials Since March 2022, Apple has offered Apple Business Essentials, a bundled service available in the U.S. for organizations with up to 500 employees. Starting at $2.99 per device per month, Apple Business Essentials combines ABM capabilities with built-in MDM, iCloud storage and AppleCare+ support. Apple Business Essentials provides a simplified service for small businesses that need basic device management. It includes password enforcement, remote lock and wipe, as well as FileVault encryption for Mac. However, organizations with compliance requirements or more complex needs should evaluate full MDM platforms such as Microsoft Intune or Jamf Pro.