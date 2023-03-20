What is packet filtering?

Packet filtering is the process of passing or blocking data packets at a network interface by a firewall based on source and destination addresses, ports or protocols. The packet filter examines the header of each IP packet based on a set of rules and decides to prevent it from passing (drop) or allow it to pass (accept).

Most computer networks, including the internet, use packets to transmit data. Each packet is a self-contained bundle of data that can be routed by the network, and each packet has two parts. The packet header contains information about the source IP address, destination IP address, protocol and port. The packet payload contains the data to be transmitted. A packet filter is a method to decide to allow or drop each packet going through the firewall based on the header information.

To illustrate, each data packet is like a letter with the header being the To and From address on the outside and the payload being what is inside the letter. A packet filter is like deciding to forward the letter or destroy it based on the information printed on the outside. For example, the mailroom could be told to destroy any letters from a country that it doesn't do business with or to block any outgoing mail from a department that handles sensitive information.

Packet filtering firewalls are often deployed at network boundaries. For example, they may be put between a corporate network and the internet or between a server network and clients. It may also exist as software on a computer protecting its network connection.

Packet filtering is the most common and simplest type of firewall. Almost all firewall products support packet filtering.

Traditional packet filtering is relatively limited compared to the modern cyber threat landscape. This has led to new systems, such as deep packet inspection, proxy firewalls and next-generation firewalls. Packet filtering remains relevant, though, as a simple, low-cost option for small business and home use or in larger organizations when combined with other security approaches, such as intrusion detection systems or zero trust.