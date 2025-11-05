CSR takes center stage at ONUG's AI Networking Summit

ONUG's Fall 2025 AI Networking Summit's unique blend of networking personnel led to diverse discussions about the intersection of AI and networking, as well as their broader implications. One topic on the agenda most attendees likely didn't expect, however, was corporate social responsibility.

This year, ONUG partnered with Serve the Future, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that supports underserved youth through tennis. ONUG aimed to raise funds for the charity organization through giveaways, demos and raffles. This partnership -- the first of its kind -- might seem like an unconventional pair for a tech conference, but it supports ONUG's philanthropic goals. When Serve the Future first pitched its idea, ONUG leadership immediately agreed to help, said Leslie Banks, founder and executive director of Serve the Future.

Interest in corporate social responsibility (CSR) goes further. When presented with the pitch, networking company CEOs immediately jumped at the chance to help, Banks added. Most vendors at the event agreed to sponsor Serve the Future, which indicates a broader trend toward CSR.

ONUG's partnership with Serve the Future Jeremy Rossbach, chief technical evangelist at Broadcom and marketing growth strategist at Serve the Future, said his personal experiences inspired him to join the charity in supporting underserved youth. "I found my creativity early, from music to drawing. It was an amazing outlet for me, like tennis is for our kids," Rossbach said. As a member of the ONUG community since 2019, Rossbach said it was a no-brainer to connect the two organizations together to bring community outreach to the tech world. Beyond supporting marginalized children, the partnership's networking and technology implications were also apparent. For example, AI has played a massive role in enabling Serve the Future to fulfill its critical mission. By automating tasks, AI can help organizations with small teams, like Serve the Future, achieve results comparable to those of larger organizations with more employees, Banks said. She added that having resilient network connectivity and performance is essential, as it immediately delivers AI capabilities. For example, Serve the Future used AI to create promotional materials for the organization, including flyers, websites and social media posts. Ultimately, by using AI to automate marketing, Serve the Future can save time and money that it can direct toward the children it serves. When Banks and Rossbach made the connection between AI use in the nonprofit sector to ONUG members, they immediately agreed to partner with Serve the Future to uplift its organization. "The ONUG team saw the opportunity to bring the human side of technology to the community, and they saw this as a perfect opportunity to do that," Banks said.