NYU's cost-effective open source network powers research

People typically consider factors that burden the network and prevent it from performing sufficiently. Sometimes, however, the network itself can be a bottleneck to operations.

NYU experienced this firsthand in 2017 when its network couldn't handle the massive amounts of data required for its research applications. The university needed to create a network that could accommodate massive amounts of data transfer, said Robert Pahle, senior research scientist of research technology at NYU, during a presentation at ONUG's AI Networking Summit conference.

When NYU began the project, it initially tried to create a network with traditional practices in place. However, the university soon realized it needed a network with greater flexibility. For example, traditional switches don't offer detailed information about the network data that researchers need to collaborate with partner organizations. This need to connect with partners more freely enabled NYU to create an open source network, Pahle said.

What is open networking? Open networking is an approach to networking that decouples hardware from software. Instead, organizations can use commodity hardware -- cheaper, interchangeable hardware -- and open standards. This gives enterprises greater flexibility to choose hardware components that better suit their specific needs. According to Gavin Cato, CTO and head of platform solutions at Celestica, networking is undergoing a transformation -- similar to the telecom industry -- from modular systems with proprietary hardware to customizable, open networks with commodity hardware. Networks with these capabilities better suit an organization's use cases and requirements, such as high speeds and low latency. "If you have a massive pipe, you don't need a bunch of functions for [quality of service] to deliver your performance. The pipe itself will deliver the performance; it's how you structure that architecture," Cato said. This directly relates to NYU's situation. Rather than adding new capabilities to restructure the existing network to match their needs, the university built a new open network architecture to support massive data transfer and meet their low-latency requirements.

NYU's transition to open networking When NYU planned to create a new network for its research applications, it faced two significant problems with traditional networking: Scalability. Most traditional networking hardware can't scale efficiently and isn't sufficient for its high-bandwidth, low-latency applications. Cost. Large, proprietary switches that could better fulfill their needs aren't cost-effective for the upgrade project. The core issue was that NYU needed a flexible, scalable and high-performing network and that it needed to build this network cost-effectively. This led to the decision to build an open network with small, lean devices. The simplicity and reduced costs of these devices enabled NYU to deploy them across the network both quickly and strategically, Pahle said, and provided them with the ability to adjust capacity where necessary.