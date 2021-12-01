Guide on wireless networking concepts for CCT, CCNA exams

As enterprises embrace wireless networks, aspiring network professionals will need to pick up on wireless networking concepts to pass their certification exams and match enterprise wireless designs to business requirements.

Wireless technology has been a mainstay of telecommunications and networking since most can remember. Yet, it wasn't until recently that Cisco revamped the certification exams for two of its tracks -- Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) -- and began to focus more on wireless networking.

A recent report from IDC found that the enterprise wireless LAN (WLAN) market grew almost 25% during the first quarter of 2021, suggesting enterprise interest in efficient wireless networking technology. With the forthcoming return to office looming ahead, teams managing wireless networks should prepare to navigate through that new environment, in whatever capacity it may be.

"Wireless networking is a part of most network environments today, so anyone looking for a career in networking will need to understand how to configure, manage and secure wireless networks," said Glen Clarke, co-author of CCT/CCNA Routing and Switching All-in-One Exam Guide (Exams 100-490 & 200-301) from McGraw Hill Education.



Most experienced network engineers are likely familiar with the intricacies of wireless networking. But those looking to pass their certification exams for the first time should learn certain wireless networking concepts.

"Today's networks use a mix of wired systems along with wireless systems that use radio frequencies (RFs) to transmit data to a wireless access point (WAP)," Clarke wrote in Chapter 15.

Wireless APs act as bridges between wireless devices and LANs. Multiple wireless clients can connect to a single AP. With the help of RF waves, the AP enables the devices to communicate with each other. The AP can also deliver Wi-Fi connectivity to all devices connected to it.

Most enterprise wireless networks consist of several APs, configured and managed by a WLAN controller. Once the network is configured, teams should also implement wireless security protocols to secure their networks and protect against potential security threats.

In Chapter 15, "Wireless Networking," Clarke introduces readers to wireless standards, defines wireless terminology, breaks down wireless security protocols and explains how to configure wireless networks in enterprises. Read Chapter 15 below to study wireless networking concepts.