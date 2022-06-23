Cisco Live highlights network observability, the metaverse

Cisco Live returned to Las Vegas this month. Getting back to in-person events has been refreshing, and seeing remote colleagues and friends for the first time in a long while at this event was invaluable. I was joined by fellow Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) analysts Bob Laliberte and Rob Strechay, and we were able to divide and conquer many of the important topics shared by Cisco.

The event kicked off with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins discussing how Cisco aims to reimagine applications, power hybrid work, secure the enterprise and transform infrastructure. Robbins' message around reimagining applications means we need to rethink our approach to security and infrastructure -- and how to deliver them in a way that ensures an organization's success.

The keynote went on to highlight how Cisco is simplifying and innovating modern, cloud-native observability with AppDynamics Cloud. Cloud-based platforms that provide a unified experience using the Cisco Meraki dashboard, Cisco Nexus Cloud and ThousandEyes WAN Insights are also a main focus for the company.

Next up was Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco's Massive-Scale Infrastructure Group, who covered digitalization and Industry 4.0, as well as how IT and operational technology enable products, processes and business models to add value to organizations. The goal is for Cisco and its customer organizations to provide meaningful outcomes when IT and the operations teams work together.

Cisco chief strategy officer and general manager of applications Liz Centoni talked about how application performance, security and trust will be at the center of immersive, virtualized and augmented experiences.

Complete network visibility Throughout the event, I noticed the term full-stack observability was used frequently, specifically in the context of fueling the experience economy. Full-stack observability is a modern approach to network monitoring that tracks the performance of complex environments. It analyzes telemetry data that's collected from various sources, including applications, networks and cloud services. Cisco's AppDynamics Cloud comes with the vendor's proclaimed full-stack observability, delivering visibility and insights that are actionable across the application stack, including the dependencies to the end user. In conjunction with ThousandEyes and Intersight, Cisco hopes to deliver on this full-stack observability promise. Furthering talks on network innovation, the hybrid multi-cloud future was discussed by Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration. His session focused on a secure network as a service across public and private cloud environments. The guiding principles Patel focused on were multi-cloud, cloud-native, AI/machine learning, unified experience and open but extensible architectures. Cisco also was clear the challenge around complexity must be addressed because that burden can no longer be on IT users.