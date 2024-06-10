Edge computing opportunities for telecom providers

After years of relentless marketing, telecom providers agree: Edge computing hasn't lived up to the hype. Splashy partnership announcements from hyperscale cloud providers, vendors and operators delivered smaller-than-anticipated results.

The history of edge computing traces back to the introduction of content delivery networks in the 1990s. The concept was straightforward: place servers close to end-user locations for faster cached image and video transmission. The advent of technological advances, such as streaming, AI and 5G, brings new life to the idea of moving processing and storage closer to content creation and consumption.

Telecom operators envisioned edge computing as a way to monetize 5G to deliver big dividends. 5G could make edge computing a preferred way to cut transit between the premises and the cloud and reduce network traffic volume. Edge computing could facilitate new applications for use cases that are resource-intensive and require low latency, such as gaming and analytics.

Edge computing challenges The crux of the challenge with edge computing is how telecom operators and service providers marketed it. Operators and service providers led with the concept rather than the customer need, which means they neglected to develop the infrastructure. This resulted in inconsistencies and deployment issues. Below is a breakdown of some of the challenges around edge computing: Limited 5G rollout. 5G is a core part of edge computing, but the hyperpromotion of edge computing preceded 5G's widespread availability. The lack of network reliability for edge computing deployments led to some disappointment from early adopters and drained enthusiasm for mainstream use cases.

