How to avoid internet black holes for the network

A black hole is a region in space that has a strong gravitational force such that matter, including light, cannot escape its pull. Once something enters a black hole, return is impossible. An internet black hole is a similar concept in networking -- a cyber void silently captures incoming or outgoing data packets. The lost data packets do not reach the target recipient or return to the sender with a rejection response, becoming untraceable.

Unwanted internet black holes degrade network performance and result in loss of information. In contrast, enterprises might create intentional black holes in the network to perform emergency maintenance, control traffic, improve efficiency or offer high-level security.

Causes of internet black holes The result of an internet black hole is similar to that of a dropped data packet. Here are some common examples and causes of black holes in networking. Routing anomalies Data packet loss in an internet black hole occurs on a routing level. A routing black hole could be caused by the following: Misconfigured routers.

Routing table errors.

Dead IP addresses.

Fake paths created by hackers. The routing path that leads to an internet black hole is called a null route or black hole route. After nondelivery and packet loss, routing paths might become unstable and asymmetric and start to flap. Invalid or dead IP addresses Invalid or dead IP addresses are IP addresses that are no longer in use, do not exist or have a false combination of characters. Routing tables and DNS records in network configuration can sometimes contain dead IP addresses. When packets are undelivered to dead IP addresses, ICMP rejection responses aren't sent to the sender. Thus, the lost packets degrade into an internet black hole. Firewall functionality The choice of firewalls can create internet black holes in a secured user network. It is common practice for firewalls to block certain connections. Some firewalls decline packets from other networks and websites without responding to ICMP requests. These firewalls are said to be on stealth ports. The packets get lost in the void with no acknowledgment to the user. Malicious attacks An internet black hole is not always a limitation of a networking component. Hackers can intentionally create internet black holes by faking routing routes to drive traffic toward an untraceable location of their choice. A black hole attack is a procedure in which a fake node pretends to offer the shortest path from source to destination. Hackers send a false acknowledgment to the sender before the actual destination node sends the reply. Hardware failure The unintentional failure of firmware or network devices, such as switches, routers and client devices, triggers an internet black hole in the network. For example, routers sometimes automatically delete messages before sending them to the destination host. The hardware failure is either temporary or permanent, depending upon the functioning of electronic components. Replacing, upgrading or updating the faulty network device to the latest version eliminates the black hole in the network. Environmental interference Data packets are susceptible to interference and weather conditions. If either the source or destination host is present in extreme weather, packet loss will likely occur. In some cases, weather conditions create black holes in which a packet clears the environmental interference at the sender's location but never reaches the intended destination. Remote areas Areas with difficult topography, such as water bodies, deserts, mountains and snowy grounds, frequently deal with internet black holes. These areas also include underdeveloped or rural places with fewer internet-connected devices due to lack of internet availability. The choice of operator can also create black holes because low-speed networks are prone to failed packet delivery.

Effects of internet black holes While some enterprises might create intentional black holes in their network to defend against malicious attacks, unintentional black holes can have negative consequences. Data integrity Internet black holes reduce the data integrity of an enterprise. In addition to undelivered packets, the sender is uninformed about nondelivery. Any scheduled tasks based on the information from lost packets do not take place. Network performance Internet black holes result in an unreliable internet connection, downtime, service disruption and miscommunication. Dada packet loss causes the packet delivery ratio (PDR) from the original source to the destination to decrease. A low PDR indicates poor network performance and reduced efficiency. Latency Internet black holes cause latency in the network, slowing down the internet connection. Once the intended destination verifies that information was never received through an ICMP response, the sender initiates packet retransmission through a different route.