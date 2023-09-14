How to use NAPALM for efficient network management

Modern networks are a complex mix of routers, switches and access points, often from different vendors, each with its own OS and features. It can be difficult for network engineers to interact with these devices separately as networks scale out.

One way to address this complexity is to use NAPALM, or Network Automation and Programmability Abstraction Layer with Multivendor support. NAPALM is an open source Python library that provides a set of functions network engineers use to interact with network devices. It uses a unified API, which means one API unites other APIs from different vendors.

NAPALM offers rich features to automate network tasks, such as the following:

Device discovery.

Fault management.

Configuration management.

Performance monitoring.

The library provides an abstraction layer that makes it easier to configure multiple vendor devices, regardless of their commands and syntaxes. Its vendor neutrality eases network management for network engineers, and it has simple Python syntax and comprehensive documentation.

Enterprises with multivendor environments often prefer using the NAPALM library. NAPALM's benefits include the following:

Multivendor support. Network engineers can use NAPALM's unified API to manipulate or retrieve device configurations without worrying about the syntaxes and commands.

Community-driven. NAPALM supports a central collection of community-driven plugins, and it is well documented.

Flexible. NAPALM can be integrated with well-known automation frameworks, such as SaltStack, Ansible and Nautobot.

How to start with NAPALM The latest version of NAPALM can be found here. A few steps are required to install the library. First, create a Python virtual environment, called NAPALM_DEMO in this example. Create a Python virtual environment. Second, install the library in the virtual environment, using the pip install napalm command. Install the NAPALM library using pip install napalm.

NAPALM and Python bindings Python code can interact with code written in different languages using Python bindings. Python bindings enable network engineers to write automation scripts and interact with network devices in a simple and powerful way, while capitalizing on the strengths of different languages. By using the binding language, engineers can complete complex tasks that are usually time-consuming and error-prone. Many Python bindings for network devices are available in the industry, including the following: NAPALM.

Paramiko.

Netmiko. Network engineers choose Python bindings based on their goals to accomplish particular tasks, such as the following: Automating daily network tasks.

Troubleshooting network issues.

Configuring network devices.

Gathering network information. The ultimate goal is to reduce the time and effort it takes to automate tedious network tasks.

Napalm integration with Ansible Napalm can integrate with popular frameworks, such as Nornir, Ansible and Nautobot. For Ansible integration, the napalm-ansible plugin contains modules that use NAPALM to retrieve data or modify configurations on networking devices. Common Ansible modules are the following: napalm_get_facts . This module gathers facts from a network device using the Python module NAPALM.

This module gathers facts from a network device using the Python module NAPALM. napalm_install_config . This module takes a file configuration and loads it into a device running any OS that NAPALM supports.

This module takes a file configuration and loads it into a device running any OS that NAPALM supports. napalm_validate . This module performs deployment validation via NAPALM. The napalm_get_facts module The following code snippet shows how to gather facts from a network device using the napalm_get_facts module: - name : get facts from device

napalm_get_facts :

hostname : '{{ inventory_hostname }}'

username : '{{ user }}'

dev_os : '{{ os }}'

password : '{{ passwd }}'

filter : [ 'facts' ]

register : result The napalm_install_config module The next snippet shows how to install a configuration on a network device using the napalm_install_config module: - name : Install Config using Provider

napalm_install_config :

provider : "{{ ios_provider }}"

config_file : '../compiled/{{ inventory_hostname }}/running.conf'

commit_changes : '{{ commit_changes }}'

replace_config : '{{ replace_config }}'

get_diffs : True

diff_file : '../compiled/{{ inventory_hostname }}/diff' The napalm_validate module The last snippet shows how to validate the state of a network device against a predefined validation file using the napalm_validate module. - name : GET VALIDATION REPORT

napalm_validate :

username : "{{ un }}"

password : "{{ pwd }}"

hostname : "{{ inventory_hostname }}"

dev_os : "{{ dev_os }}"

validation_file : validate.yml The NAPALM Ansible plugin is a powerful tool network engineers can use to automate the management of networking devices. It's easy to use and provides an API that makes it easy to write Ansible playbooks. Due to the plugin's extensibility, network engineers and developers can add new features on top of the plugin. For example, they can write custom modules to achieve their requirements based on different network management challenges.