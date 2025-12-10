Wi-Fi 6 range limitations and why they exist

Things tend to change fast in Wi-Fi. A new standard that promises even more fantastic performance gains is always just around the corner. At the same time, the laws of physics and the power regulations that limit Wi-Fi 6's range capabilities are inescapable.

Long-distance coverage is less relevant where Wi-Fi is dense -- for example, in offices with carpeted spaces where numerous smaller cells serve many clients. This article evaluates how current WLAN standards affect Wi-Fi range.

Wi-Fi range basics The effective range of any transmitted signal is determined by several key aspects that shape the output power or to receive signals. Examples of factors that affect range include the following: Signal frequency.

Output power.

The ability of the antenna, which depends on proper build and specifications such as aperture. Frequencies Today's 802.11-based WLANs operate in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands for Wi-Fi 6, and the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands for Wi-Fi 6E and 7. The higher the frequency range, the less effective the range and the signal's ability to penetrate objects at the same output power. Power The FCC regulates all Wi-Fi bands and channels within the bands in the U.S. In the 2.4 GHz band, Wi-Fi power before the antenna can be up to 1 watt, but is typically 100 milliwatts (mW) or less. Of the antenna, the FCC allows up to 4 watts effective isotropic radiated power. It's more nuanced in 5 GHz and 6 GHz, which both depend on the specific sub-band of frequencies in use and whether the environment is indoor or outdoor. But, as with 2.4 GHz, client output power is usually less than 100 mW. Antenna patterns Antennas tend to be omnidirectional or built with some amount of directionality. Directional antennas can shape the available signal, sending it farther in a given direction. Think about how a round water balloon changes shape when you squeeze it. A highly directional antenna will yield a greater range in a given direction at the expense of reducing it in all other directions.

Wi-Fi range comparison As frequency increases, the effective range at a given power level decreases when typical antennas are in use. This premise extends beyond Wi-Fi and is true for all radio technologies. The channel width also affects the effective range. Wider channels distribute available power across the entire channel width and require a higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Each new standard brings even wider channels with it. Today's specifications support channel widths that are impractical in the real world.