How to build a network-aware CI/CD pipeline with GitLab and Ansible

Whether organizations transition to automation in an existing network deployed without automation or build a new network project with automation, the CI/CD pipeline should be network-aware.

Within a CI/CD pipeline, network-aware means that live, critical configurations are in check when pushing a new configuration. Understanding how to structure your network automation needs for live network state checks helps ensure that every change you make is validated and reversible. Ansible playbooks, Python or GoLang code can verify the live network state and execute them using tools such as GitLab, Jenkins or GitHub Actions.

CI/CD actions.

For the CI/CD pipeline to be network-aware, network teams must perform the following steps:

Pre-check. Perform an initial query into the live network. For example, check if a previously configured critical interface is up and running. If you have specific VLAN ranges to include in the pipeline, follow the steps to validate those pre-checks. Deploy. Apply a new configuration to the network. Post-check. Verify the critical configuration initially checked by the pre-check job remains valid. Rollback: If the post-check fails, reconfigure the critical interface. If the post-check succeeds, skip this step.

This tutorial has a manually created critical interface outside the pipeline, ensuring the article focuses on configuring the CI/CD actions only.

Prerequisites Before building a network-aware CI/CD pipeline, ensure the following are already installed on your machine: Multipass . Multipass is a command-line tool that creates an Ubuntu Server VM with Docker preinstalled. Other subtools, such as GitLab and Containerlab, will be installed as containers or Linux programs within the VM.

. Multipass is a command-line tool that creates an Ubuntu Server VM with Docker preinstalled. Other subtools, such as GitLab and Containerlab, will be installed as containers or Linux programs within the VM. Cisco router image. Routers from other vendors are also acceptable.

Routers from other vendors are also acceptable. VS Code and Remote Secure Shell extension. The Remote SSH extension enables VS Code to access the VM's directories through SSH. Ensure you have a basic understanding of Linux. Specifically, you must know how to create and change directories, as well as how to create, rename and copy a file. Another critical piece of knowledge is what SSH host keys are, how to generate or delete one and where the Linux OS saves them. Knowing this provides an understanding of how to authenticate into a Linux system using SSH. Lastly, you must have a basic understanding of Ansible, Docker and a CI/CD pipeline tool like GitLab.

Set up infrastructure architecture Set up the VM and then configure SSH access to it from VS Code. Then, transfer the router image into the VM and convert it into a container. Other tools such as Containerlab, Ansible, GitLab and Docker Hub registry will be installed within the VM. Installed packages in the CI/CD pipeline. Create the VM To create the VM, provision a 16 GB RAM, 4 CPU Ubuntu Server VM with Docker preinstalled. multipass launch --memory 16G --cpus 4 docker Configure passwordless SSH access from VS Code into the VM This step ensures VS Code can authenticate into the VM without being prompted for a password. The VM configuration should appear as the following code: # go into the VM and get its IP address

multipass shell docker

ip address show ens3 # my VM's ip address is 192.168.64.7/24

exit Meanwhile, the host configuration should appear as the following code: # macOS - add an ssh config to the host

sudo tee -a ~/.ssh/config <<EOF

Host docker

HostName 192.168.64.7

User ubuntu

EOF # Windows - add an ssh config to the host

mkdir ~\.ssh

@"

Host docker

HostName 192.168.64.7

User ubuntu

"@ | Out-File -Append -Encoding utf8 ~\.ssh\config # generate ssh key on host

ssh-keygen -t rsa # add public ssh key on host to the VM

multipass exec docker -- bash -c "echo `cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub` >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys" Finally, connect to the VM from VS Code. Navigate to the left sidebar and select Remote Explorer > Docker. Specifically, click on ➜. Remote SSH access in VS Code

Deploy the router to Containerlab To deploy the router to Containerlab, first install Containerlab on the VM. bash -c "$(curl -sL https://get.containerlab.dev)" Next, prepare the router directory by opening a terminal in VS Code and create the following directories. mkdir -p ~/network-aware/router Open a folder within VS Code and select network-aware. Then, download a router to the host machine. This tutorial uses the Cisco IOL L3 image, x86_64_crb_linux-adventerprisek9-ms.bin. Transfer the image from the host machine to the VM, specifically into the /router directory. multipass transfer -r ./x86_64_crb_linux-adventerprisek9-ms.bin docker:/home/ubuntu/network-aware/router Convert the router's VM image to a container image so it can run inside Containerlab. To do this, take the following steps: # change directory

cd ~/network-aware/router/ # clone a repository containing a tool to convert the image from a VM to a container

git clone https://github.com/hellt/vrnetlab.git # copy your image to vrnetlab/cisco/iol/ within the repository

cp x86_64_crb_linux-adventerprisek9-ms.bin vrnetlab/cisco/iol/ # rename the image to cisco_iol-15.7.bin

mv vrnetlab/cisco/iol/x86_64_crb_linux-adventerprisek9-ms.bin vrnetlab/cisco/iol/cisco_iol-15.7.bin # install make and build the container image

sudo apt install make

make -C vrnetlab/cisco/iol/ docker-image Create a Containerlab topology file and deploy the router. cat <<EOF > cisco-iol.clab.yaml

name: cisco-iol

topology:

nodes:

R1:

kind: cisco_iol

image: vrnetlab/cisco_iol:15.7

links:

- endpoints: ["R1:Ethernet0/1", "R1:Ethernet0/2"]

EOF containerlab deploy --topo cisco-iol.clab.yaml containerlab inspect Based on the output, the router's management IPv4 address is 172.20.20.2. Delete any old SSH host keys associated with that IP address. Now, SSH into the router. When you SSH into the device using the IP address, it automatically adds the host key to ~/.ssh/known_hosts. This is useful for Ansible. If you are using the Cisco IOL router image, the default password is admin. ssh-keygen -f ~/.ssh/known_hosts -R 172.20.20.2

ssh [email protected]

Build and push an Ansible image To execute Ansible playbooks within the CI/CD pipeline, follow the next two steps. First, run a local Docker Hub registry. docker run -d -p 5000:5000 --name registry registry:2 Then, build an Ansible image for use in the pipeline and push it to your local Docker Hub registry. mkdir ~/network-aware/ansible-gitlab cd ~/network-aware/ansible-gitlab/ cat <<'EOF' > Dockerfile

FROM ubuntu:latest

RUN apt update && \

# install ansible

apt install -y software-properties-common && \

add-apt-repository -y --update ppa:ansible/ansible && \

apt install -y ansible && \

# install an alternative ssh implementation

apt install python3-pip -y && \

pip3 install ansible-pylibssh --break-system-packages && \

# install git

apt install git -y && \

apt clean

EOF docker build -t localhost:5000/ansible:latest . docker push localhost:5000/ansible:latest

Deploy a GitLab container The next step is to deploy a GitLab container. To begin, prepare a directory to install GitLab. mkdir ~/gitlab-docker

echo export GITLAB_HOME=~/gitlab-docker >> ~/.bashrc

source ~/.bashrc exit Next, reenter the VM's shell to verify that the new environment variable is set. multipass shell docker

echo $GITLAB_HOME Create a GitLab container. It takes about six minutes to boot. docker run --detach \

--hostname gitlab \

--env GITLAB_OMNIBUS_CONFIG="external_url 'http://gitlab'" \

--publish 443:443 --publish 80:80 \

--name gitlab \

--restart always \

--volume $GITLAB_HOME/config:/etc/gitlab \

--volume $GITLAB_HOME/logs:/var/log/gitlab \

--volume $GITLAB_HOME/data:/var/opt/gitlab \

--shm-size 512m \

gitlab/gitlab-ce:latest Retrieve the GitLab credentials. docker exec -it gitlab grep 'Password:' /etc/gitlab/initial_root_password

# username = root GitLab uses port 80 by default. Access it using the VM's IP address. For this tutorial, the VM's interface name is ens3, and its IP address is 192.168.64.7. This can differ between machines, so the following code might not be exact for everyone. ip address show ens3 Edit the local machine and the Ubuntu VM's host file. The VM can clone the repository using the external_url defined when creating the GitHub container. The host can successfully create a Linux runner and copy the token through the web browser. Below are the codes for both macOS and Windows. The macOS command will work on the VM, too. # macOS echo "192.168.64.7 gitlab" | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts # Windows Add-Content "$env:SystemRoot\System32\drivers\etc\hosts" "`r`n192.168.64.7 gitlab" Finally, access the GitLab URL using the host's web browser at gitlab. GitLab login page.

Configure GitLab Now it's time to create a repository and set up the CI/CD pipeline. This process involves several steps, including the following. Create a GitLab repository. Create a Linux runner. Configure a Docker executor. Configure git credentials and clone the repository. Create a GitLab repository GitLab refers to a repository as a project. To create one, navigate to Project > New project > Create blank project. The following are the project parameters. Project name = containerlab-project

Group = root

Visibility level = public Create a Linux runner A runner pulls a GitLab job and executes commands inside an executor. The runner can be the Linux VM, a container or any other suitable environment. The executor can be a shell on the VM, a container or another type of process. Here, the VM acts as a Linux runner. It's currently running Docker and can access the Ansible Docker image in the local registry. Obtain a runner authentication token by navigating to Settings > CI/CD > Runners > Create project runner on the GitLab UI. Fill in the following options. Tags = containerlab

Timeout = 600

Operating systems = linux Register the token on your VM. Install the GitLab Runner CLI first. Replace <token> with the newly created one. RUNNER_TOKEN=<token>

sudo gitlab-runner register --url http://gitlab --token $RUNNER_TOKEN When an output appears, fill in the following options when registering the token. Name = linux

Executor = docker

Docker image = localhost:5000/ansible:latest Configure a Docker executor Because the job executes inside a Docker container running Ansible, it's crucial to configure a Docker executor. Using a container is easier when migrating to a production environment, and it's always possible to push a custom Ansible Docker image into the organization's container registry. Because this tutorial uses a Docker executor, the container must communicate with the GitLab container. To do so, first obtain the GitLab container's IP address. docker inspect -f '{{range .NetworkSettings.Networks}}{{.IPAddress}}{{end}}' gitlab Then, edit GitLab's config.toml file. This file contains configuration options that instruct the runner on how to access the GitLab container. sudo vi /etc/gitlab-runner/config.toml Add an extra host to the [runners.docker] section so the executor can reach the GitLab instance. Use the host network mode so that new container jobs can also reach the Containerlab container. Replace 172.17.0.2 with the GitLab container's IP address. [runners.docker]

extra_hosts = ["gitlab:172.17.0.2"]

network_mode = "host" Finally, save and restart the runner. sudo gitlab-runner restart Configure git credentials and clone the repository The final step to configuring GitLab is to configure git credentials and clone the repository. Set git credentials for GitLab. Replace the email with yours. git config --global user.email "[email protected]"

git config --global user.name "root" Next, clone the repository. cd ~/network-aware/ansible-gitlab

git clone http://gitlab/root/containerlab-project.git Create a new branch called patch and automatically switch to it using checkout. cd containerlab-project/

git checkout -b patch Create a personal token by navigating to Settings > Access token. Token name = Git

Permission = write_repository

Role = Developer Set your upstream URL and include the personal token. Replace <token> with yours. ACCESS_TOKEN=<token>

git remote set-url origin http://root:$ACCESS_TOKEN@gitlab/root/containerlab-project.git

Set up CI/CD pipeline Setting up a CI/CD pipeline includes configuring pre-check, post-check, deploy and rollback jobs. When creating these jobs, define the pipeline script and Ansible playbooks before pushing them to the repository. Create a GitLab pipeline variable The CI/CD pipeline requires a GitLab pipeline variable because the Ansible container needs to know to which device it's attempting to connect and make changes. To get the SSH host key of the router, run the following command on the VM. ssh-keyscan 172.20.20.2 Copy the host file output, then navigate to Settings > CI/CD > Variable on the GitLab UI. Paste the output to the CI/CD variable and uncheck Protect variable. Because there isn't a protected branch or git tag, it's fine to uncheck that option. Key = KNOWN_HOSTS

Value = <your host file output> GitLab CI/CD variable. Create a GitLab job script The GitLab job script defines which jobs will execute each of the Ansible playbooks. A few important things to note about the script include: The image spins up an Ansible container for each job. This is possible because a Linux runner pulls the job and uses a Docker executor to run it.

The Ansible inventory must connect to the router using an SSH host key, which was previously passed to this repository as a CI/CD variable, $KNOWN_HOSTS . The SSH host defined in the key must match the ansible_host defined in the Ansible inventory.

. The SSH host defined in the key must match the defined in the Ansible inventory. A before_script retrieves the router's host key from the GitLab variable and saves the output to ~/.ssh/known_hosts so each new job can run successfully.

retrieves the router's host key from the GitLab variable and saves the output to so each new job can run successfully. Each new job contains a tag titled containerlab . The Linux runner uses this to determine which job it can run.

. The Linux runner uses this to determine which job it can run. All commands within a job run in the directory assigned to the CI_BUILDS_DIR = /builds/<group>/<project> variable by default. It contains the repository files.

variable by default. It contains the repository files. The rule in the pre_check job states that it only runs when someone submits a merge request. This ensures that it knows the network's current state.

job states that it only runs when someone submits a merge request. This ensures that it knows the network's current state. The rule in the deploy, post_check and rollback dictates that the job only runs when the merge request is being merged into main.

and dictates that the job only runs when the merge request is being merged into main. rollback runs if any job fails. cat <<'EOF' > .gitlab-ci.yml

stages:

- pre_check

- deploy

- post_check

- rollback image: localhost:5000/ansible:latest before_script:

- echo $KNOWN_HOSTS > ~/.ssh/known_hosts pre_check:

stage: pre_check

tags:

- containerlab

script:

- ansible-playbook pre-check.yaml -i inventory.yaml

rules:

- if: $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == 'merge_request_event' deploy:

stage: deploy

tags:

- containerlab

script:

- ansible-playbook deploy.yaml -i inventory.yaml

rules:

- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'main' post_check:

stage: post_check

tags:

- containerlab

script:

- ansible-playbook pre-check.yaml -i inventory.yaml

rules:

- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'main' rollback:

stage: rollback

when: on_failure

tags:

- containerlab

script:

- ansible-playbook rollback.yaml -i inventory.yaml

rules:

- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'main'

EOF Create an Ansible variable To create an Ansible variable file, use your router's credentials. mkdir vars

cat <<'EOF' > vars/credentials.yaml

ansible_username: admin

ansible_passwd: admin

ansible_host: 172.20.20.2

EOF Create an Ansible inventory file with the following code. cat <<'EOF' > inventory.yaml

local:

hosts:

clab-cisco-iol-R1:

ansible_connection: network_cli

ansible_host: "{{ ansible_host }}"

ansible_user: "{{ ansible_username }}"

ansible_password: "{{ ansible_passwd }}"

ansible_network_os: cisco.ios.ios

ansible_become: true

ansible_become_method: enable

EOF Create a pre-check and post-check playbook A pre-check playbook determines if the existing critical interface is up. To do this, it gathers all interfaces, outputs the result and fails if the critical interface is down. It does this by looping through the interface output and checking when the key, value pair and enabled is false and if the interface name is Ethernet0/1. If it matches, it fails because the critical interface is down and outputs an error message. cat <<'EOF' > pre-check.yaml

- hosts: clab-cisco-iol-R1

vars_files:

- vars/credentials.yaml

tasks:

- name: Gathers all interfaces

cisco.ios.ios_facts:

gather_network_resources:

- interfaces

register: int_status - name: Print the interface details

ansible.builtin.debug:

var: int_status.ansible_facts.ansible_network_resources.interfaces - name: Fail if the critical interface is down

loop: "{{ int_status.ansible_facts.ansible_network_resources.interfaces }}"

when: item.enabled == false and item.name == "Ethernet0/1"

ansible.builtin.fail:

msg: "Interface {{ item.name }} is down!"

EOF The post-check playbook uses the pre-check playbook to see if the critical interface is still up. Create a deploy playbook A deploy playbook configures a new interface, Ethernet0/2. It then intentionally injects a failure that shuts down Ethernet0/1, the existing critical interface. cat <<'EOF' > deploy.yaml

- hosts: clab-cisco-iol-R1

vars_files:

- vars/credentials.yaml

tasks:

- name: set interface IP address and mask

cisco.ios.ios_l3_interfaces:

config:

- ipv4:

- address: 10.1.2.20/24

name: Ethernet0/2

register: int_address - name: Print the interface IP address

ansible.builtin.debug:

var: int_address - name: set the interface status up

cisco.ios.ios_interfaces:

config:

- description: critical

enabled: false # shutdown interface

name: Ethernet0/1 # this interface

register: int_status - name: Print the interface status

ansible.builtin.debug:

var: int_status

EOF Create a rollback playbook A rollback playbook brings up the critical interface that the newly deployed change shut down. cat <<'EOF' > rollback.yaml

- hosts: clab-cisco-iol-R1

vars_files:

- vars/credentials.yaml

tasks:

- name: configure critical interface IP address and mask

cisco.ios.ios_l3_interfaces:

config:

- ipv4:

- address: 10.1.1.10/24

name: Ethernet0/1

register: int_address - name: print the interface IP address

ansible.builtin.debug:

var: int_address - name: enable the critical interface status

cisco.ios.ios_interfaces:

config:

- description: critical

enabled: true

name: Ethernet0/1

register: int_status - name: print the interface status

ansible.builtin.debug:

var: int_status

EOF Since this pipeline needs a critical interface to be up already to be valid, manually configure one using the Ansible playbook. When executing a playbook, the router's SSH host key must already be saved in the SSH directory before Ansible can authenticate to it. Log in to the router manually using SSH and add the router's host key to the host. # install uv

curl -LsSf https://astral.sh/uv/install.sh | sh

source $HOME/.local/bin/env # initialize uv and activate venv

uv init --bare

uv venv

source .venv/bin/activate # add libraries

uv add ansible ansible-pylibssh # configure a critical interface

ansible-playbook rollback.yaml -i inventory.yaml # SSH into the router again to verify configuration

# password = admin

ssh [email protected]

show ip interface brief # exit the router and deactivate the venv

exit

deactivate Another alternative is to install Ansible using apt, and then install Ansible-pylibssh using pip and the --break-system-packages argument. This argument is valid since this is a temporary Ubuntu VM for this lab. Add a .gitignore file A .gitignore file removes the uv-related files when pushing them to GitLab. These files aren't needed in the pipeline. cat <<'EOF' > .gitignore

# uv environment

.venv/

pyproject.toml

uv.lock

EOF Push changes to the repository. Execute the following commands to push changes to the repository. git add .

git commit -m "configure CI/CD pipeline"

git push --set-upstream origin patch