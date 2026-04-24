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Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud: What are the differences?

Learn more about Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud and SAP's vision for Rise with SAP.

James Kofalt
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Published: 24 Apr 2026

As the end of support for ECC approaches, SAP is attempting to convince its users to switch to the cloud, and its subscription service Rise with SAP is a key part of the organization's efforts to move users to S/4HANA. However, confusion can arise over the differences between Rise with SAP and the company's other offerings, particularly SAP's S/4HANA Cloud software.

CIOs, CTOs and any other members of the C-suite who are involved with their company’s SAP software should make sure they understand SAP’s Rise with SAP program and the program’s relationship with the S/4HANA Cloud software so they can make the most informed decisions about their company’s technology.

What is Rise with SAP?

SAP describes the Rise program as "business transformation as a service." The company hopes users will transition from thinking of software as a purchase-to-own product to embracing a SaaS model. SAP is also hoping Rise's technical migration path to S/4HANA will persuade users to make the switch.

Rise with SAP is less about core ERP functionality and more about ERP as a service, bundled with ancillary services to add value.

Rise with SAP includes the company's S/4HANA Cloud ERP as well as SAP partner-provided migration and implementation services; access to the SAP Business Network, including Ariba; and intelligent business process reengineering, which is bolstered by SAP's process-mining capabilities. Rise with SAP is offered on SAP's cloud platform, or SAP or a hyperscaler such as AWS or Google can host it.

One of Rise's key selling points is its "single contract," which SAP presents as a one-stop shop that includes software, services and infrastructure.

How is Rise with SAP different from S/4HANA Cloud?

Rise with SAP bundles SAP's products and services to create a unified experience for users, and S/4HANA Cloud is just one piece of that Rise with SAP package, albeit a very important one. The two S/4HANA Cloud deployment options are SAP's entry-level multi-tenant version of S/4HANA Cloud and the Private Edition, which offers greater flexibility and control.

Rise with SAP builds upon that ERP foundation with additional services, including hosting infrastructure and a defined set of cloud-managed services as well as the Business Network Starter Pack, which facilitates connections with suppliers, carriers and assets.

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Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud: What are the differences?

Learn more about Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud and SAP's vision for Rise with SAP.