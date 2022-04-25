What are the benefits and challenges of microsegmentation?

Microsegmentation has become a popular way to control horizontal access within a corporate network or cloud. This is important because it helps IT departments better secure workloads by using zero-trust philosophies. That said, while microsegmentation offers several benefits, it also comes with a number of challenges.

Pros of microsegmentation When assessing microsegmentation benefits, one of the most compelling is strict access control of east-west traffic within private, public or hybrid data centers and clouds. Microsegmentation also enables IT shops to place server-to-server management under zero trust's "trust nothing or no one" approach. Finally, once properly set up, microsegmentation policies can be largely automated and centrally pushed out to various data centers and clouds compatible with the microsegmentation platform in use.