What is BYOI (bring your own identity)?

BYOI (bring your own identity) is an approach to digital authentication in which an end user's username and password are managed by a third party.

BYOI is increasingly being used for website authentication. Instead of requiring visitors to create new usernames and passwords during the registration process, the website enables them to log in with their credentials from services such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Google or Amazon. Figure 1 shows the TikTok login screen, which lets users log in with a variety of accounts.

Figure 1. An example of BYOI is the TikTok login screen. It enables users to log in using a variety of third-party accounts.

After a user creates an account with a service provider such as Google or Apple, the user can then log in to any other service that accepts the provider's login credentials. In effect, the service provider acts as an identity provider (IdP) that enables third-party service providers to accept the IdP's credentials on behalf of their users. To accept the credentials, the service providers must update their web applications to interface with the IdP and accept the logins.

An IdP does not have to be a social media platform or a vendor like Apple or Microsoft. It might be a government, bank, mobile network operator or standalone service that specializes in identity management. For example, a number of European governments have set up their own identity services. The U.S. government has not, but it has established Login.gov, which provides a secure sign-in service for participating government agencies.

The login process itself is fairly straightforward, although it might vary from one IdP to the next. For example, if a user tries to log in to TikTok and clicks the Continue with Apple option, a small window opens that links directly to Apple.com. Here, the user is walked through the process of entering an Apple ID, password and any other information required to verify the account or prepare for connecting to TikTok. After the user has completed this process, Apple sends an access token to TikTok that confirms the user's identity. The user can then access the TikTok service.