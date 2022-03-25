This ensures that companies do not store prohibited data, such as the security PIN, magnetic strip or CVV2 . PA-DSS applies to third-party applications that store, process or transmit payment cardholder data as part of an authorization or settlement.

Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) is a set of requirements intended to help software vendors develop secure payment applications for credit card transactions.

Compliance with PA-DSS requirements

The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) maintains PA-DSS, published in 2008 as a replacement to Visa's Payment Application Best Practices (PABP). PABP was Visa's attempt to guide software vendors in creating secure applications. However, it lacked widespread adoption.

Unlike PABP, PCI DSS compliance is required by all credit card brands, such as American Express, Mastercard, JCB International and Visa Inc. However, the same is not mandated by law.

Software applications developed by merchants and service providers for in-house use are exempt from PA-DSS but must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, commonly known as PCI DSS requirements.