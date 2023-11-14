What is a cardholder data environment (CDE)?

A cardholder data environment (CDE) is a computer system or networked group of IT systems that process, store or transmit cardholder data or sensitive payment authentication data. A CDE also includes any component that directly connects to or supports this network.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) defines a CDE as "the people, processes, and technologies that store, process, or transmit, cardholder data or sensitive authentication data [SAD]."

A cardholder refers to any person who receives a payment card (credit or debit) from a card-issuing company and is authorized to use it. Cardholder data refers to the information that identifies the cardholder, is printed on the card, and lets the issuer track accounts. The data includes a unique card number that identifies both the card issuer and card user, and the cardholder name, card issuing date, expiry date and service code (if provided).

When the cardholder makes a payment using that card, numerous entities are involved in processing the card to facilitate the transaction and complete the payment. Some entities may also store the cardholder data or transmit it to other entities. Together, all these entities that are exposed to cardholder data and involved in authenticating the cardholder via "secret" information -- like a personal identification number (PIN) or CVV code -- constitute the CDE. The more entities that are part of the CDE, the greater the "scope" of the CDE.

IThe PCI DSS specifies what kind of cardholder data can or cannot be stored in the CDE. Generally, data about the cardholder, including their name and card number, can be stored in the CDE, but SAD like the PIN number or CVV cannot be stored. Not storing SAD in the CDE limits the risk of fraud since it prevents a malicious actor from accessing the authentication information required to complete an unauthorized transaction.