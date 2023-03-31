What are the PCI DSS 12 requirements?

The PCI DSS 12 requirements are security controls businesses must implement to protect credit card data and comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) developed and maintains the list of requirements.

Legally, any organization that handles payment cards, including debit and credit cards, must meet each of the PCI DSS 12 requirements directly or through an approved compensating control. Qualified Security Assessors -- data security firms that have completed training and certification with the PCI SSC -- review proposed compensating controls on a case-by-case basis.

Failure to meet the PCI DSS 12 requirements may result in fines or termination of credit card processing privileges.

The PCI DSS 12 requirements are as follows: