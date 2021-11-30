What is a potentially unwanted program (PUP)? A potentially unwanted program (PUP) is a program that may be unwanted, despite the possibility that users consented to download it. PUPs include spyware, adware and dialers, and are often downloaded in conjunction with a program that the user wants. PUPs can negatively affect a computer's performance while being an annoyance at best, and at worst, they can introduce security risks. PUPs are often bundled with free software. When installing a legitimate piece of software, a download prompt may appear, asking the user to read the terms and conditions and to check a box to continue with the download. Another box may ask the user to download the additional and unwanted software. The box may already be checked and options to opt out may be intentionally unclear. If the user skips through this process without paying attention, they could agree to download the unwanted and potentially dangerous software. These programs then download and install themselves during the installation process of the original, wanted software.

What do PUPs do? Some software bundles are PUPs because they commit multiple small transgressions against the user, while others commit one large transgression against the user. For example, PUPs can clutter a user's browser, track their web browsing activity and show additional unwanted programs. Once installed, A PUP can also do the following: Over-advertise to the user. The PUP displays many advertisements in pop-up windows. It can also be a browser hijacker, redirecting web search results, adding browser toolbars and placing ads on pages.

Types of PUPs PUPs include different types of software that are meant to cause various amounts of damage to the user. Many of these processes use existing methods to do so. For example, types of PUPs include: Adware . Adware is any software application that has an advertising banner or other advertising material that displays while a program is running. Ads are delivered through pop-up windows or bars that appear on the program's user interface.

Are PUPs malware? The term PUP was created by internet security company McAfee because marketing firms objected to having their products called spyware, despite the fact that all the information necessary for informed consent is included in the download agreement. It is widely recognized, however, that many users fail to read download agreements in sufficient detail to understand exactly what they are downloading. Blocking PUPs and labeling them as malware could open organizations that call them such to lawsuits. McAfee differentiates PUPs from other types of malware, such as viruses, Trojans and worms, which can be safely assumed as unwanted by the user.

How to avoid PUPs To avoid accidently downloading a PUP, individuals should: Read the end-user license agreement. The EULA may include a clause about PUPs.

