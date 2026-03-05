Comparison of 5 top next-generation firewall vendors

Nearly 20 years after they were first developed, next-generation firewalls today play a key role in most organizations' cybersecurity infrastructures. Among other benefits, NGFWs offer a blend of traditional firewall capabilities combined with features designed to detect and stop sophisticated cyberattacks.

This article outlines key features and capabilities that CISOs and security decision-makers should consider when evaluating modern NGFWs and examines five top firewall options.

Key NGFW features NGFWs are hardware, software or cloud-based devices that extend traditional firewall capabilities beyond packet inspection -- filtering traffic by IP address, port and protocol -- and stateful inspection -- tracking the state of connections. In addition to these baseline controls, NGFWs offer deep packet inspection (DPI), which examines the payload of network traffic rather than just packet headers. DPI enables the firewall to locate, identify, classify and reroute or block malicious content in otherwise legitimate traffic. Modern NGFWs also offer application awareness and control, integrated intrusion prevention systems, SSL/TLS inspection, user identity awareness, logging and reporting, API-driven automation and automated policy recommendations. Many NGFWs also use threat intelligence feeds to enhance DNS and URL filtering and improve the detection of malicious traffic. Advanced NGFWs can detect policy violations and automatically block, quarantine or sanitize suspicious traffic before alerting security teams and integrating with other security technologies for further investigation . NGFWs often serve as a centralized visibility point for network activity and help organizations achieve and maintain a zero-trust architecture.