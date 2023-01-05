How to configure Windows privacy settings with Intune

Configuring Windows privacy settings can mean the difference between a secure, hardened Windows environment or a devastating data breach. Attackers can easily take advantage of improperly configured Windows privacy settings to capture data from employee devices -- and exploit your company.

Windows privacy settings Windows has many great features that provide a personalized and enhanced connected experience for its users. To support this personalization, Windows has permission settings that control what data and device features that applications are allowed to access. A few examples include allowing an application to access the camera, device location, or microphone. Unless controlled by a policy, many of these privacy permissions are allowed by default and could pose a potential privacy risk for some organizations. To view the Windows privacy settings, open Settings and choose Privacy & Security. Here, you can get an idea of the types of permissions that are available to applications, such as access to speech settings, diagnostics and feedback, activity history, and more. Through Settings, you can granularly configure app-specific permissions or allow or deny all for each permission type. Let's run through a few settings and where we can configure them using Intune. Note that some of these privacy permissions may need to remain enabled if you are using solutions such as Log Analytics or Endpoint Analytics in Microsoft Endpoint Manager to collect telemetry data from the endpoints. The Privacy & Security settings are available in the Intune Settings catalog and Templates. If the policies don't exist in the UI, they can also be mapped using a custom template if a CSP is available, by pushing a registry key with PowerShell scripts, and so on. Let's look at a few places we can configure these settings as they are hard to find based on the friendly name shown in the Windows Settings app. You can search for them using Settings Picker in the Settings Catalog area: Privacy & Security | General : Let apps show me personalized ads by using my advertising ID: Settings Catalog | Disable Advertising ID Let Windows improve Start and search results by tracking app launches: Settings Catalog | Turn off user tracking (User) Show me suggested content in the Settings app: Settings Catalog | Allow Online Tips

| : Privacy & Security | Speech : Use your voice for apps using Microsoft's online speech recognition technology: Settings Catalog | All Input Personalization

| : Privacy & Security | Inking & typing personalization :

| : Personal inking and typing dictionary

Privacy & Security | Diagnostics & feedback : Diagnostic Data: Settings Catalog | Allow Telemetry Improve inking and typing: Settings Catalog | Allow Linguistic Data Collection Tailored experiences: Settings Catalog | Allow Tailored Experiences with Diagnostic Data (User) Delete diagnostic data: Settings Catalog | Disable Device Delete

| : Privacy & Security | Activity history : Store my activity history on this device: Settings Catalog | Publish User Activities Send my activity history to Microsoft: Settings Catalog | Upload User Activities

| : Privacy & Security | Search permissions : SafeSearch Settings Catalog | Do Not User Web Results Cloud Content Search: Settings Catalog | Allow Cloud Search

| : We didn't list every setting as some of them don't have mapped CSPs or Group Policy settings. It may be possible to configure them directly with registry keys, but that is outside the scope of this book. Next, let's look at setting application-specific privacy permissions.

Controlling application privacy permissions Using Intune, you can configure the access that specific applications have to privacy features. Most of these settings can be found in the Settings Catalog area by searching for Privacy in Settings Picker. For example, in the following screenshot, we have set the Let Apps Access Camera policy to Force deny and configured a list of allowed apps using Let Apps Access Camera Force Allow These Apps: Figure 10.44 -- Setting app permissions in Intune Configuring an application allow list is only supported for Microsoft Store apps at the time of writing. To do this, you will need to gather the application's Package Family Name (PFN) using the Microsoft Store URL or PowerShell. For example, to find the PFN for the Camera app using PowerShell, run Get-AppXPackage *Camera | Select Name, PackageFamilyName, as shown here: Figure 10.45 -- Windows PackageFamilyName Tip You cannot control camera access to third-party apps selectively. Setting Let Apps Access Camera to Force deny will block third-party apps. For more information about finding the package family name using PowerShell or the Microsoft app store, go to https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/mem/ configmgr/protect/deploy-use/find-a-pfn-for-per-app-vpn.