Majority of CISOs now hold executive-level titles, IANS reports

Executive-level CISO titles now outnumber vice president- or director-level titles, according to new research from cybersecurity advisory firm IANS.

This is the first time a survey by IANS has found this preponderance of security leaders holding the CISO executive-level title. It's a trend that has been building in recent years, and one that plays out across business size.

In its "State of the CISO 2026 Benchmark Report," IANS found that 47% of large enterprises have raised security to the executive ranks, up from 33% in 2023. Similar increases were found among companies with annual revenue of less than $100 million, with 52% of those businesses now giving their security leaders an executive or senior vice president CISO title.

Averaged across business size, CISOs at executive vice president or senior vice president levels rank 47%, with 27% at vice president and 27% at director levels.