Ransomware case study: Recovery can be painful

Several years ago, seasoned IT consultant David Macias visited a new client's website and watched in horror as it started automatically downloading ransomware before his eyes. He quickly unplugged his computer from the rest of the network, but not before the malware had encrypted 3 TB of data in a matter of seconds.

"I just couldn't believe it," said Macias, president and owner of ITRMS, a managed service provider in Riverside, Calif. "I'm an IT person, and I am [incredibly careful] about my security. I thought, 'How can this be happening to me?' I wasn't online gambling or shopping or going to any of the places you typically find this kind of stuff. I was just going to a website to help out a client, and bingo -- I got hit."

Macias received a message from the hackers demanding $800 in exchange for his data. "I told them they could go fly a kite," he said. He wiped his hard drive, performed a clean install and restored everything from backup. "I didn't lose anything other than about five days of work."