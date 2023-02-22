Exploitation attempts observed against Fortinet FortiNAC flaw

Threat actors are trying to exploit a critical flaw in Fortinet's FortiNAC web server, five days after it was publicly disclosed.

Fortinet issued a security advisory last week detailing the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-39952, which was discovered internally by Gwendal Guégniaud of Fortinet's product security team. The vulnerability affects a wide range of FortiNAC versions and received a CVSS score of 9.8 out of 10.

Now, a proof of concept (POC) exploit is available, and exploitation attempts have been observed in the wild. If successful, an unauthenticated attacker could execute unauthorized code or commands on vulnerable FortiNAC web servers. Exploitation requires no user interaction or privileges.

FortiNAC is Fortinet's zero-trust access product designed for enterprises to secure a variety of devices, including IT systems, IoT devices, operational technology and industrial control systems. Fortinet advised upgrading to the latest version.