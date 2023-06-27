ChatGPT users at risk for credential theft

New research from Group-IB found that threat actors are increasingly compromising ChatGPT accounts and could be using the access to collect sensitive information and stage additional targeted attacks.

Group-IB's report showed ChatGPT credentials have become a major target for nefarious activities over the last year. Because OpenAI's chatbot stores past user queries and AI responses by default, each account serves as an entry point for threat actors to access users' information, researchers warned.

"Their exposed information, be it personal or professional, may be at risk of being used for malicious purposes, such as identity theft, financial fraud, targeted scams, etc.," Dmitry Shestakov, head of threat intelligence at Group-IB, told TechTarget Editorial.

Group-IB researchers over the past year identified 101,134 information stealer-infected devices with saved ChatGPT data. Group-IB's Threat Intelligence platform provided visibility into dark web communities, allowing researchers to find compromised ChatGPT credentials within the logs of information stealers sold by threat actors via illicit marketplaces, with most victims located in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The number of stealer logs containing ChatGPT credentials rose consistently from June 2022 through March 2023, and the monthly figure for May 2023 was the highest on record," Shestakov said, with 26,802 compromised accounts discovered last month.

Most of the ChatGPT credentials were compromised with "Raccoon" malware, a notorious information stealer. In March 2022, Ukrainian national Mark Sokolovsky was arrested in the Netherlands and charged with operating Raccoon's malware as a service; he was later indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Threat actors employ information stealer malware to collect credentials stored in infected browsers, such as bank card details and cryptocurrency wallet information. The data extracted using the malware presents itself in the form of a log file.

