Openwall patches 3 of 6 Exim zero-day flaws

Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative disclosed six zero-day vulnerabilities in the popular mail transfer agent Exim last week, three of which remain unpatched as of Monday.

The vulnerabilities, which were discovered by an anonymous researcher, were first reported by Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) to the Openwall Project in June 2022. ZDI disclosed the zero days in six separate advisories last Wednesday that emphasized restricting interaction with applications as the only mitigation strategy at that point. The advisories also warned that no authentication is required for exploitation.

The most critical of the six vulnerabilities was an out-of-bounds write remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-42115, that received a critical CVSS score of 9.8. According to the advisory, the improper validation flaw exists in the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol, which is used to send and receive emails. It remains unclear if the zero-day vulnerabilities are being actively exploited.

"An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute code in the context of the service account," ZDI wrote in the advisory.

Openwall released patches for three of the vulnerabilities, including CVE-2023-42115 on Friday but other zero days remain unpatched. Recommended mitigation for CVE-2023-42118, which received a CVSS score of 7.5, is "do not use the 'spf' condition in your ACL." There is no fix for low-scoring CVE-2023-42119 and Exim said it is still under consideration. Although CVE-2023-42117 received an 8.1. CVSS score, no fix has been released yet.