'GoFetch' attack spells trouble for Apple M-series chips

Academic researchers disclosed a side-channel attack in Apple's M-series chips that could allow threat actors to obtain secret encryption keys from devices in a way that poses significant mitigation challenges.

In a paper published Thursday, the research team explained that the attack, dubbed "GoFetch," is based on a microarchitectural vulnerability in M-series chips. It involves the chips' data memory-dependent prefetcher (DMP), which is a new hardware optimization feature that predicts the memory addresses a user will access in the near future and places the data into the CPU cache. By reverse engineering the M-series DMP, the research team found that it sometimes confuses pointer values with data in memory, including cryptographic key material.

"This paper shows that the security threat from DMPs is significantly worse than previously thought and demonstrates the first end-to-end attacks on security-critical software using the Apple M-series DMP," the research paper states. "Undergirding our attacks is a new understanding of how DMPs behave which shows, among other things, that the Apple DMP will activate on behalf of any victim program and attempt to 'leak' any cached data that resembles a pointer."

In 2022, a different collection of academic researchers first discovered that Apple chips had DMPs and developed a side-channel attack called "Augury," which could leak some data at rest on systems using Apple M1 and A14 processors. However, GoFetch researchers discovered DMPs in other M-series chips and found they could exploit the feature even further and extract keys from several cryptographic implementations, including OpenSSL Diffie-Hellman, Go RSA, CRYSTALS Kyber and Dilithium.

According to the research team's GoFetch website, Apple M1, M2 and M3 chips are vulnerable to the side-channel attack. While they did not test additional M-series chips like M2 Pro, the team said it expects they will have the same exploitable DMPs. In addition, the researchers discovered a DMP in Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake microarchitecture. "However, its activation criteria are more restrictive, making it robust to our attacks," the researchers wrote on the website.