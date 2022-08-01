What is stack pointer?

A stack pointer is a small register that stores the memory address of the last data element added to the stack or, in some cases, the first available address in the stack. A stack is a specialized buffer that is used by a program's functions to store data such as parameters, local variables and other function-related information. The stack pointer -- also referred to as the extended stack pointer (ESP) -- ensures that the program always adds data to the right location in the stack.

The stack stores data from the top down, following a last in, first out (LIFO) data structure. This means that the program adds data to the top of the stack and removes data from the top of the stack. In this way, the top of the stack always contains the most recently stored data that has not yet been removed.

A program uses push operations to add data to the stack and pop operations to remove data from the stack. Because the stack is a LIFO data structure, the operations work similar to a pile of dinner plates at a buffet line. A plate can be added only to the top of the stack and removed only from the top of the stack. In the same way, data can only be added to or removed from the top of the stack.

As a program runs, calling one function after another, it continuously pushes data onto the stack and pops data off the stack. As a result, the address stored in the stack pointer register is constantly changing. When a new data element is pushed onto the top of a stack, the stack pointer is updated to the next physical memory address on the stack. When a data element is popped from the top of a stack, the stack pointer is again updated to the next address, but this time the address changes in the opposite direction.

The way in which memory addressing works in a stack can seem counterintuitive. The addresses decrease as they move toward the top of the stack and increase as they move toward the bottom, so when a data element is pushed onto the stack, the stack pointer decrements to the next address below the current one, and when an element is removed, the pointer increments to the address of the next saved element on the stack, which has an address higher than the current one.