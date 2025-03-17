A buffer overflow occurs when a program or process attempts to write more data to a fixed-length block of memory, or buffer, than the buffer is allocated to hold. Buffers contain a defined amount of data; any extra data will overwrite data values in memory addresses adjacent to the destination buffer.

That sort of overflow can be avoided if the program includes sufficient bounds checking to flag or discard data when too much is sent to a memory buffer. Buffer overflows are among the most persistent and dangerous vulnerabilities in software, often exploited by attackers to gain unauthorized access or execute arbitrary code.

What is a buffer overflow attack and how does one work? Exploiting a buffer overflow allows an attacker to control or crash a process or to modify its internal variables. Buffer overflow always ranks high in the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) and SANS Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors. A classic buffer overflow is specified as CWE-120 in the CWE dictionary of weakness types. Despite being well understood, buffer overflows continue to plague software from vendors, both large and small. A buffer overflow can occur inadvertently or when a malicious actor causes it. A threat actor can send carefully crafted input -- referred to as arbitrary code -- to a program. The program attempts to store the input in a buffer that isn't large enough for the input. If the excess data is then written to the adjacent memory, it overwrites any data already there. The original data in the buffer includes the exploited function's return pointer -- the address to which the process should go next. However, the attacker can set new values to point to an address of their choosing. The attacker usually sets the new values to a location where the exploit payload is positioned. This change alters the process's execution path and transfers control to the attacker's malicious code. Modern buffer overflow attacks often incorporate advanced obfuscation techniques to bypass detection and exploit vulnerabilities in real-time systems.

Types of buffer overflow attacks Techniques to exploit buffer overflow vulnerabilities vary based on the operating system (OS) and programming language. However, the goal is always to manipulate a computer's memory to subvert or control program execution. Buffer overflows are categorized according to the location of the buffer in the process memory. They are mostly stack-based overflows or heap-based overflows. Both reside in a device's random access memory. Some types of buffer overflow attacks include the following. Stack-based buffer overflow or stack buffer overrun attack The stack holds data in a last-in, first-out structure. It is a continuous space in memory used to organize data associated with function calls, including function parameters, function local variables and management information, such as frame and instruction pointers. Normally, the stack is empty until the targeted program requires user input, like a username or password. At that point, the program writes a return memory address to the stack, and then the user's input is placed on top of it. When the stack is processed, the user's input gets sent to the return address specified by the program. However, a stack has a finite size. The programmer who develops the code must reserve a specific amount of space for the stack. If the user's input is longer than the amount of space reserved for it within the stack and the program does not verify that the input will fit, then the stack will overflow. This isn't a huge problem, but it becomes a huge security hole when it is combined with malicious input. A stack has a finite size and overflow to store input when it exceeds the stack size. Stack buffer overflow isn't necessarily a problem but a vulnerability that when exploited by a threat actor becomes a security issue. Heap-based buffer overflow attack The heap is a memory structure used to manage dynamic memory. Programmers often use the heap to allocate memory whose size is unknown at compile time, where the amount of memory required is too large to fit on the stack or the memory is intended to be used across function calls. Heap-based attacks flood the memory space reserved for a program or process. Heap-based vulnerabilities, like the zero-day bug discovered in Google Chrome in 2021, are difficult to exploit, so they are rarer than stack attacks. Integer overflow attack Most programming languages define maximum sizes for integers. When those sizes are exceeded, the result may cause an error, or it may return an incorrect result within the integer length limit. An integer overflow attack can occur when an integer is used in an arithmetic operation and the result of the calculation is a value more than the maximum size of the integer. For example, 8 bits of memory are required to store the number 192. If the process adds 64 to this number, the answer 256 will not fit in the allocated memory, as it requires 9 bits. Format strings attack Attackers change the way an application flows by misusing string formatting library functions, like printf and sprintf, to access and manipulate other memory spaces. Unicode overflow attacks These attacks exploit the greater memory required to store a string in Unicode format than in American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII) characters. They can be used against programs that are expecting all input to be ASCII characters.

Real-world examples of buffer overflow attacks Buffer overflow attacks have been central to some of the most high-profile cybersecurity incidents: The Morris Worm (1988): One of the first internet worms, it exploited buffer overflow vulnerabilities in Unix systems, causing widespread disruption.

Heartbleed (2014): Although primarily a memory disclosure bug, Heartbleed in OpenSSL exploited memory boundaries, enabling attackers to read sensitive data.

The WannaCry Ransomware (2017): It leveraged EternalBlue, a buffer overflow exploit targeting Windows systems, to propagate rapidly across networks. These examples underscore the importance of proactive measures to detect and mitigate buffer overflow vulnerabilities.