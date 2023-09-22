Google and Mandiant flex cybersecurity muscle at mWISE

Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, hosted its annual mWISE Conference in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18-20. I attended sessions spanning topics from ransomware to cyber insurance to the Mitre System of Trust.

I came away from the event with three primary impressions: The threat landscape is far scarier than I thought; Mandiant and Google have come together for comprehensive cybersecurity; and the two companies see generative AI as a force multiplier.

Takeaway 1: As scary as I thought the threat landscape was, it's far scarier As an analyst, I follow the news and read threat reports, but the threat intelligence briefings I received at mWISE scared the living daylights out of me. The Mandiant brain trust talked about the "big 5 adversaries" -- China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and cybercriminals. Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, said China graduated from the JV to varsity squad, in terms of attack sophistication, and described growing concern about attacks on critical infrastructure. Russia is throwing everything it can at Ukraine, while Iran and North Korea are launching frequent and often brazen social engineering attacks. Meanwhile, cybercrime is considered the third-largest global economy behind the U.S. and China. Some threat actors -- such as Scattered Spider and Alphv, the cybercriminal groups behind the recent attacks on MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment -- are more aggressive and nastier than past adversaries. According to Mandiant, enterprises need to be better prepared for these kinds of "apex attackers."

Takeaway 2: Mandiant and Google have come together for comprehensive cybersecurity The mWISE Conference in 2022, which took place right after Google acquired Mandiant, had a fair amount of trepidation in the air over how the merger would shake out. Fast-forward to 2023, and I sensed a noticeable spirit of unity. Combined, the two entities cover cyber-risk management, including attack surface management and threat intelligence analysis; security operations, including SIEM and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR); incident response; and continuous security testing. Mandiant also has extensive service offerings to help customers fill skills and staffing gaps.

Takeaway 3: Google/Mandiant see generative AI as a force multiplier This sounds like other industry hyperbole, but Google and Mandiant might have cracked the code here with a powerful combination: Google supplies the infrastructure, tooling and AI platform, while Mandiant provides deep security practitioner knowledge. Combined, they developed a large language model called Sec-Pathways Language Model 2 (Sec-Palm 2) that serves as the foundation for all Google-Mandiant generative AI use cases. At a high level, Google and Mandiant talk about applying technology to three of the security industry's biggest challenges, which are threats, toil and talent: Threats. Generative AI can help security analysts summarize threat intelligence or string together individual events to uncover attack kill chains.

