Reduce the risk of cyber attacks with frameworks, assessments

Large-scale cyber attacks will continue to pose a substantial risk to companies, individuals and economies in 2022. Several factors contribute to this trend, and unfortunately, policies and technical responses have yet to reduce the frequency and impact of cyber attacks.

Organizations should take the following actions to minimize the risks associated with the expanding threat landscape.

Cyber insurance: A tool and criminal market driver Threat actors have substantial financial motivation to produce, distribute and operate high-quality products that generate revenue for their respective organizations. From an insurer's perspective, a ransomware "product" that affects dozens of its enterprise clients is a material risk -- particularly if the insured have not yet invested in adequate controls to minimize risks and instead hope their insurance policies will cover cyber attacks. Cybersecurity insurance providers have started reducing coverage, creating specific carve-outs for ransomware attacks and encouraging companies to either self-insure or deploy technologies to lower the risk of an attack. At the same time, threat actors have diversified and specialized. A Kaspersky report showed modern threat actors often resemble traditional businesses, with a technical director, finance director, marketing director and support staff to operate the malicious software. The rise of a horizontal supply chain providing malware, stolen credentials, initial access, cloud-hosted infrastructure and help desk functions has enabled threat actors to adopt agile ways of working at a lower price point. Venture capitalists have similarly poured billions into the cybersecurity market, but these investments have done little to reduce attacks. Although many cybersecurity technologies exist, those tools are only effective when deployed correctly, operated consistently and not ignored. Threat actors continue to profit despite the rise of insurance and innovation, resulting in a set of policy responses. Under the new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, the Department of Justice has threatened to use the False Claims Act to enforce penalties against contractors or companies that receive federal funds but fail to adequately secure their networks or attempt to hide a breach. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently asked companies affected by the SolarWinds attack to disclose information on security incidents that have occurred since. Also, Congress is working on several bills based on recommendations from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission with the intent of creating a department or agency to address these issues on a wider scale. Organizations should reassess the risks they face in light of these policies and consider the impact a congressional investigation would have on a company's reputation.