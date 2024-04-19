4 steps CISOs can take to raise trust in their business

A clear trend is emerging in today's volatile business environment: Highly trusted organizations have greater growth potential. Another clear trend: CISOs are key to building this trust and must align their tech investments with those of CIOs to achieve trust.

Forrester found that customers who trust a company are more likely to make repeat purchases, prefer the company to competitors, try other products and services, and share their personal information with the company. By contrast, an organization that experiences a data breach loses customer trust and decreases its revenue potential.

According to a recent Forrester survey, when seeing news of a data breach exposing customers' personal information, 25% of U.S. online adults said they stop doing business with the company temporarily, and 22% said they stop doing business with that company permanently.

It's no surprise, then, that CISOs play outsized roles in building a trusted business. To successfully build trust, CISOs must work in lockstep with the CIO and the technology team, a challenging proposition considering 72% of CISOs currently report to a department outside of IT, according to a 2023 Forrester security survey. While the CIO follows the principles of high-performance IT to continuously improve business results, the CISO must layer on relevant security initiatives that align with business and technology goals.

To achieve cross-functional alignment with IT and fuel business growth, CISOs can take one or more of the following four steps.

1. Implement zero trust to stabilize, operate and protect the business When the IT organization prioritizes operational activities, such as efficiency, cost reduction and performance, it is focused on solidifying the core and delivering consistently. This is the time for the CISO to emphasize core zero-trust principles, starting with data and identity, that embed security into IT and build out a consistent security experience. Invest in data security basics, including discovery, inventory and classification, to know enough about the data to protect it appropriately throughout its lifecycle. At the same time, streamline the identity management program with single sign-on to decrease the attack surface and MFA to reduce the risk of account takeovers. Use the principle of least privilege to limit account access and reduce the likelihood of attacker lateral movement.

2. Level up security programs to develop, deliver and operate new products and platforms In some organizations, the business strategy emphasizes growth through new lines of business. IT supports these growth goals by building new products and platforms, often using modern architectures and development methodologies, and frequently collaborating with partners. The CISO must make sure security is well positioned to support these new architectures and partnerships. For example, if the IT organization has started to use APIs, containers or microservices to bring new products to market, train the security team on these technologies, and invest in corresponding security tools to scan, monitor and protect these components. When protecting new products, the CISO must consider the entire ecosystem. This means securing the software supply chain and taking a close look at vendor and partner relationships to ensure they do not offer an easy way in for attackers.

3. Automate and scale security to streamline processes and optimize business outcomes IT organizations that are focused on streamlining and optimizing invest in technologies that help teams do more with less, such as automation, AI and analytics. If security doesn't make a corresponding investment, either security processes slow down product releases, frustrating customers waiting for new products or features, or IT bypasses security in the name of getting to market on time, risking breaches that damage customer trust. CISOs must target their investments to "shift everywhere" and integrate automated security scans and stage gates throughout the development pipeline so they can match the IT organization's desired scale. Use the stage gate requirements to drive a broader conversation about governance. As IT adds more automation, it relies on less security-savvy citizen developers to build apps. Support and protect IT's ambitions by defining and implementing guardrails around data usage and access controls.