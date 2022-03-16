3 benefits of sustainable cybersecurity in the enterprise

When something is sustainable, it can grow and support itself for a long time rather than burning out quickly. An all-out sprint is powerful but short-lived, while a slower-paced run or jog can carry a person 26.2 miles to the finish line of a marathon. Environmental sustainability, for example, promotes choices -- such as water conservation and recycling -- that help keep our world healthy and productive for the long haul.

Sustainability principles can benefit cybersecurity programs too, making them both more effective in terms of long-term cyber-risk mitigation and more responsible in terms of community impact.

Although you may not have heard the term sustainable cybersecurity yet, it's going to be important for organizations going forward. With forethought and planning, organizations can incorporate sustainable security practices that will continue to mitigate risk for years and decades to come.