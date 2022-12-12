As a new CISO, the first 100 days on the job are critical

Congratulations! You just landed the job of a lifetime as a chief information security officer. Tell your spouse, call your mother -- and gird your loins.

While the CISO role is more important, prestigious and lucrative than ever, it is also high-profile and potentially high-risk. Recently, for example, a jury convicted Uber's former CSO of mishandling cyber attacks at the company, with up to eight years in prison on the table. While this is an extreme case, one must take the CISO role seriously.

Given the critical nature and high stakes of the position, first impressions are paramount. Approach the first 100 days in a new CISO job as a key period to accomplish the following:

establish your professional brand;

build credibility;

garner internal support;

set your strategic agenda; and

demonstrate your value to the company.

It is vital to immediately establish a tone that balances transparency with high standards, accountability with understanding, and competence with humility and a willingness to learn.