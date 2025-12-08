Guide to using digital twins for cybersecurity testing

Digital twins are virtual duplicates of existing systems, infrastructure and processes designed to help security staff perform advanced monitoring and threat modeling in a simulated environment. Cybersecurity testing with digital twins enables organizations to mirror real-world deployments, using what-if scenarios that are dynamic, realistic and comprehensive. Operations and security teams use digital twins to monitor compliance, assess risks and conduct security exercises.

The digital twin market is rapidly expanding, fueled in part by business adoption of Industry 4.0 standards. A study by Research Nester projected the digital twin market will grow from $23.6 billion in 2025 to $626 billion by 2035. BCC Research reported the market will record a compound annual growth rate of 45.7% from 2024 through 2029.

Let's examine how security teams can use these virtual copies in their organization.

Before deploying a digital twin Constructing accurate digital twin environments requires significant investment and planning. To be accurate, the virtual duplicates must rely on information drawn from multiple and diverse data sources. The data must then be normalized to make it useful to digital twin architectures. Data sources include the following: Hardware and software asset inventories across on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments.

Security controls, including SIEM, endpoint detection and response, web application firewalls, security orchestration, automation, and response and next-generation firewalls. This defines the defensive capabilities of the production environment.

Vulnerability and threat feeds to understand information sources for potential threats.

User account and identity and access management data to establish user norms.

Network traffic and device logs to understand network communications patterns. Digital twin services Digital twin services for testing, threat identification and predictive analytics are available from a number of providers, including Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS and IBM. Digital twin services also exist for modeling and optimizing industrial and manufacturing environments. Others help organizations duplicate supply chain twins for additional visibility. Cloud or on-premises deployments? Most organizations opt for cloud-based digital twin deployments, although highly regulated industries might prefer on-premises alternatives. In general, cloud deployments offer scalability and flexibility, cost-effective implementation and advanced cloud security tools, while on-premises deployments offer data sovereignty, reduced dependency on third-party providers, and more customized and stronger security controls. The final decision on whether to deploy digital twins on-premises or in the cloud often depends on these, as well as cost and regulatory requirements.

Security benefits of digital twins Digital twins are a proactive security approach that offer significant benefits, including vulnerability identification, predictive analytics and incident response testing. Vulnerability identification Security analysts use digital twins to identify exposures, including misconfigurations, missing patches and other potential issues. Running a simulated attack exposes these weaknesses, providing teams with the opportunity to mitigate them before malicious actors can exploit them. This continuous assessment adapts to changes in both the production environment and potential risks, such as zero-day vulnerabilities. Predictive analytics AI-assisted digital twin deployments help identify potential attack vectors and prioritize risks to minimize exposure and structure response plans. They provide predictive analysis by combing through usage patterns and historical trends. This information could include mean time to failure, mean time between failures, mean time to detect and other similar metrics important to availability and incident response teams. The real time nature of a digital twin helps facilitate quicker responses and more accurate assessments. Incident response testing Digital twins provide opportunities to test how security personnel, automated systems and AI respond to incidents. Validating manual testing. Rehearsing responses in realistic environments, improving coordination, communication and procedures.

Testing automated security workflows for efficiency and effectiveness. Verifying these automated workflows helps avoid unintended consequences. Optimizing playbooks. Providing actionable feedback and results to cybersecurity responders, enabling the production of more effective playbooks. This post-incident review improves decision-making and root-cause analysis. Organizations can use the feedback received from incident response testing scenarios to design more effective team training and post-incident analysis for specific types of attacks.