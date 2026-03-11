How to start an enterprise bug bounty program: A CISO's guide

Vulnerability scanning and penetration testing are two common tactics security teams use to discover and remediate security weaknesses in organization's network. A complementary option is a bug bounty program. These programs financially reward security researchers and ethical hackers for discovering vulnerabilities, with the size of the reward based on the severity of the vulnerability.

A bug bounty program can be a good addition to an organization's regular vulnerability scanning and pen testing programs because they might catch what internal teams miss.

Let's look at what it takes to start an enterprise bug bounty program, including how CISOs can propose the concept to the board, how to design a program and considerations for creating a self-managed program or using a third-party platform.

Understanding bug bounty programs Software users often stumble across programs that don't work the way they should, and ethical hackers, whether professional pen testers or hobbyists, often look at a vendor's software, either to conduct scans of products or to understand how the software works under the hood. During the above cases, individuals inevitably discover flaws in software. In some cases, they will communicate these issues to the vendors, even without a bug bounty. Without an economic incentive, however, many of them could be slow to communicate an issue or ignore it altogether. Organizations with bug bounty programs incentivize participants to document and report their findings. This means vulnerabilities can be found earlier in the software development lifecycle, which is generally cheaper than finding issues later in the SDLC or when the application is in production. It also gives organizations access to a global pool of bug hunters who have diverse skills and experiences. Some organizations might also find that a bug bounty program is more cost-effective than hiring full-time security teams or outsourcing regular security testing services. Unlike regularly scheduled vulnerability scans and pen tests, bug bounty programs also help ensure continuous testing. It is important to note that bug bounty programs are not without their challenges. Beyond being difficult to manage, a program that is not well-defined faces possible legal and compliance issues. Malicious actors could also exploit the program, and data privacy is a major concern. Also, if there are many vulnerabilities, costs could get out of control. Bug bounty programs can be public or private. A public bug bounty program is open to any bug hunter who wishes to participate. A private bug bounty program is invite-only and limited to a select group of hunters. Vulnerability disclosure programs, like bug bounty programs, are for the secure, responsible disclosure of software vulnerabilities. However, vulnerability disclosure programs typically do not offer a monetary reward.

How to create a bug bounty program CISOs considering adopting a bug bounty model should create a clear proposal for executives, the board and other stakeholders. Include how the bug bounty program fits within the organization's risk management strategy; a budget for establishing, running and managing the program; and the metrics they will use to measure program success. Get input from legal, compliance, HR and other key teams. For example, to ensure the program complies with data protection laws and regulations, and to ensure sensitive data and intellectual property are handled properly. In the proposal, include information about how the organization will manage the program. As soon as vulnerabilities are disclosed, the security team must know how to vet and validate the submissions, as well as accept and pay hunters. Teams must then fix any bugs. This process could be overwhelming for security teams, especially if large volumes of submissions occur. When designing the program, CISOs must do the following: Define the scope. Clearly outline which applications, systems and data to target, as well as any exclusions or limitations. Bug hunters need to know exactly which types of security vulnerabilities the organization will pay for, such as sensitive data disclosure, cross-site scripting, broken access controls, remote code execution, injection flaws and privilege escalation. Also, specify any methods, such as phishing, social engineering or DDoS, that are out of scope.

Self-managed vs. third-party platforms CISOs must decide whether their organization should self-host the bug bounty program or use a third-party platform, such as HackerOne or Bugcrowd. With a self-managed program, an organization has complete control over the program, including its scope, rules, communication and reward structure. Self-hosted programs also avoid the fees associated with popular third-party platforms. An organization that runs its own can customize the program to meet the company's security policies and bug bounty goals. Self-hosting also enables an organization to ensure sensitive data and intellectual property remain within the confines of the company, reducing exposure to third parties. In addition, an organization will build a trusted pool of security researchers over time, enabling them to establish stronger relationships and build trust. But a self-managed bug bounty program is not suitable for all organizations. Going it alone means an organization has to have the resources needed to establish and maintain the program; market the program and build credibility among the ethical hacker community; attract a large pool of ethical hackers; vet bug hunters; and take on others tasks third-party platforms typically deliver. An organization with its own program must also have an internal team that receives inbound reports from bug hunters, communicates with bug hunters who reported the vulnerabilities, verify that the vulnerability is real and then pass that information to the relevant team for remediation. This can be time-consuming. The internal team will likely receive duplicate reports that require filtering, as well as low-quality reports that are difficult to verify. The team will also have to deal with bug hunters going outside the scope defined in the program and adversely affecting systems that were not intended to be part of the testing program. Partnering with a third-party vendor might have more overhead costs, but it can simplify the process of running a bug bounty program. Such providers have established communities of ethical hackers, can streamline the bug hunting process from submission to validation, enable an organization to adopt a program more quickly, offer reporting and analytics tools, and often offer legal and compliance support. They also enable smaller and midsize organizations, as well as those with limited resources, to focus on their own security strategy rather than managing a bug bounty program. Organizations that would benefit from creating their own bug bounty program are those that have mature cybersecurity capabilities and teams large enough to handle the additional workload. Such companies will have already found and fixed the obvious vulnerabilities and need the skill of a diverse group of bug hunters to find more niche and nuanced bugs.