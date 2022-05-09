The top secure software development frameworks

Advances in computer technology have prompted the development of frameworks that address security and user requirements in the software development lifecycle.

This article examines several established SDLC frameworks, as well as two frameworks that specifically incorporate risk and security elements. With growing cybersecurity threats, organizations must design and upgrade software applications with security in mind, while still providing users the high performance levels they expect.

Steps in the SDLC Due to the unique nature of software development, the SDLC process is far from straightforward and, as shown in the flow chart below, includes many loops. These loops help ensure issues are thoroughly checked and verified before software is deployed. Document each step and supporting activities carefully, as those documents will be used throughout the development, testing, training and deployment phases and may be used as evidence for audits. The seven steps of the SDLC are the following: Analysis. In this step, the current system or process is analyzed, deficiencies are identified, and desired operating parameters and results are defined. Interviews should be conducted with primary users of the new app, as well as senior leaders whose approval is needed. During this step, developers should prepare a presentation for senior IT and company leadership to ensure they support the project.



Note: Secure management approval and funding before proceeding with the SDLC process. Plans and requirements. Once the project is approved, define the new system's features and capabilities. A project plan should be created at this stage, and developers should clearly state how previous deficiencies will be addressed in the new system. If a spreadsheet or project management software is used, build out the project plan, including subactivities within each major step. Design. Begin developing the system design, including elements such as hardware, OSes, specialized utilities, I/O, software development tools, communications, security, programming, testing and deployment. Additional activities include project kickoff, operating procedures and related documents, system specifications and potential end-of-project life planning. Development. During this phase, program designs using internal software teams, external teams as needed, software development tools and other aids. Issues, such as initial testing, user training, deployment, acceptance testing and management approval, should be defined and documented. Testing. Once the initial system is completed, it should undergo a variety of tests to validate its performance, user ease of interaction, communications capabilities and security attributes. Correct any issues that arise from testing. Tests should also be conducted on the corrections. Involve QA teams in this stage as well. Deployment. Earlier in the design phase, develop a deployment schedule. Depending on the complexity, the system may need a phased rollout, as opposed to a single launch. This provides users the opportunity to get comfortable with the system in a "safe" environment. The existing system might have to be run in parallel with the new one to facilitate the transition.



During this step, training programs and documentation should be developed for primary and alternate users. It may be useful to set up a training with several workstations connected to both systems. This enables users to see the differences between the old and new system. Post-deployment maintenance. Once the system enters this stage, it shifts into maintenance mode. Regularly monitor the new system's performance. Necessary updates should be made during this stage without causing serious production disruptions. Establish a patching schedule, along with schedules for system shutdowns for maintenance, updates to hardware, and cybersecurity and disaster recovery activities. The following flow chart demonstrates how the SDLC process helps ensure performance issues are addressed before a system is put into production. SDLC flow chart

Software development frameworks Many software development frameworks have been created over the years; the following is a partial list. Each approach can be adapted to incorporate security issues in the development process: The Waterfall model , originally developed in 1970, espouses a linear, logical progression of activities, similar to the original SDLC model.

, originally developed in 1970, espouses a linear, logical progression of activities, similar to the original SDLC model. Rapid application development , designed for speed, uses more iterative and adaptive techniques and prototyping for software development.

, designed for speed, uses more iterative and adaptive techniques and prototyping for software development. Joint application development engages users more proactively at most phases of the development process, with the intent of improving their satisfaction with the result.

engages users more proactively at most phases of the development process, with the intent of improving their satisfaction with the result. The Fountain model is used to develop object-oriented software and uses iterative and incremental development processes.

is used to develop object-oriented software and uses iterative and incremental development processes. The spiral model is favored for development of large, complex and costly projects. It builds risk management and iterative processes into the framework.

is favored for development of large, complex and costly projects. It builds risk management and iterative processes into the framework. Agile , one of the most popular frameworks in use today, focuses on developing smaller pieces of the final software product rather than building the entire system.

, one of the most popular frameworks in use today, focuses on developing smaller pieces of the final software product rather than building the entire system. Lean software development , a variant of Agile, is noted for its flexibility and lack of strict rules. It actively engages users at all stages of the development process and gathers team members into small working groups for greater interaction.

, a variant of Agile, is noted for its flexibility and lack of strict rules. It actively engages users at all stages of the development process and gathers team members into small working groups for greater interaction. Scrum, another Agile variant, is typically used by project managers to administer iterative and incremental activities. Open source development tools In addition to manually developing software systems, open source applications can help facilitate the development process. The following is a partial list of open source frameworks for development: Spring Boot is designed for Java programming. It simplifies the coding process by providing easy-to-use, pre-written code.

is designed for Java programming. It simplifies the coding process by providing easy-to-use, pre-written code. Django is similar to Spring Boot in terms of functionality but is used for programming in Python.

is similar to Spring Boot in terms of functionality but is used for programming in Python. Angular uses a template approach to web application design.

uses a template approach to web application design. Vue is another JavaScript application development tool.

is another JavaScript application development tool. Apache Cordova facilitates the development process by creating multiple deployment environments, each of which uses a single codebase.

facilitates the development process by creating multiple deployment environments, each of which uses a single codebase. React Native is used for mobile application development.