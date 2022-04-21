How can organizations prepare for a data storage audit?

To ensure that data storage activities are consistent with good practice and relevant standards and regulations, perform periodic audits of the data storage process. Audits ensure that the organization regularly performs data storage activities, such as backups, and stores data in a secure and efficient way.

Organizations should have policies and procedures in place regarding data storage activities. Audits provide evidence to senior management, as well as external organizations -- such as regulators, key customers and stakeholders -- that the organization's data storage programs perform properly and meet compliance standards, such as HIPAA, GDPR and ISO.

Address several important factors in preparation for a data storage audit. Some actions to take that can aid the audit process are the following:

Identify the data storage controls and configurations that are likely to be audited.

If using an external or internal auditor, be sure the audit team is familiar with auditing IT systems and data storage.

Identify the IT department team that will support the audit.

Establish a work area for the audit team.

Secure and have ready as evidence a variety of documents, reports and other information for examination by the auditors.