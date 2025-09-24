Glossary of 25 top data storage terms you should know

As the data storage industry has evolved over the decades, new technologies deliver greater capacity and faster data access speeds. Along with those developments, hundreds of terms, definitions and acronyms have emerged.

This article provides a short list of frequently used and familiar data storage terms. Readers can also find each term in greater detail in Informa TechTarget's vast technology glossary.

Archive. An archive is a collection of data moved to a repository for long-term retention. Organizations store it separately from primary storage, often for legal or compliance reasons. Block storage. Block storage technology stores data in fixed-size portions called blocks, each of which has a unique address that represents the metadata for that block. Blockchain storage. Blockchain storage saves data by utilizing unused hard disk space of connected users. It is considered an alternative to centralized cloud storage. Cloud network-attached storage. Cloud NAS is similar to on-premises NAS but hosts all storage devices in a cloud service. Cloud storage. Cloud storage is a subscription service model in which data is transmitted and stored on remote storage systems provided by cloud vendors or managed service providers. The vendor is responsible for maintenance, management and delivery to users over a network. Cloud storage provider. A cloud storage provider uses cloud technology, typically with a subscription model, to offer customers a variety of storage platforms. Data deduplication. Data deduplication conserves data storage resources by identifying and deleting extraneous copies of data. The result is a single unduplicated copy of the data. Disk array. A disk array, also called a storage array, is a data storage system organizations can use for block-based, file-based or object storage. Distributed file system. A distributed file system provides access to file storage resources from multiple hosts through a computer network as if the user were accessing local storage. File system. A file system is a logical and physical system for organizing, managing and accessing files and directories. Organizations store files on HDDs, SSDs or other media. Flash storage. Flash storage is any type of drive, repository or system that uses flash memory to write and store data for an extended period. Flash memory is non-volatile in that it does not require power to maintain the stored data. Hard disk drive. An HDD uses rotating magnetic disks to store data that includes OSes, software programs and other files. Hybrid cloud storage. Hybrid cloud storage uses public cloud resources to support both on-site and remote storage requirements. Network-attached storage. NAS uses LAN technology to connect users with multiple storage devices that are on-site, off-site or in cloud services. Users interact with NAS as if it were a single storage resource. Non-volatile memory. NVM, typically used in SSDs, does not require continuous power to retain data. Object storage. Object storage, also called object-based storage, is an approach to addressing and manipulating data storage as discrete units, called objects. Object storage keeps the blocks of data that make up a file together and adds all the associated metadata to that file. Primary storage. Primary storage is the collective methods and technologies that capture and retain digital information in active use. Users, applications and other hardware systems frequently access primary storage data, which is critical for an organization's operations. Public cloud storage. Public cloud storage, also called online storage, is a service model that provides data storage on a pay-per-use basis. It is a primary service offering of the major cloud firms, such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Redundant array of independent disks. RAID storage technology uses hardware and software to manage HDDs or SSDs in a computer or storage array so they work as a logical unit. Different RAID configurations are available to address user requirements for capacity and reliability. Random access memory. RAM, typically used for a computer's main memory, supports the OS, software programs and other data being processed. Serial Advanced Technology Attachment. SATA specifies how data is moved between a computer's motherboard and storage arrays. The protocol accommodates HDDs and SSDs. Software-defined storage. Software-defined storage is a software program that manages data storage resources and functionality and has no dependencies on the underlying physical storage hardware. The technology is most often associated with software products designed to run on commodity server hardware with Intel x86 processors. Solid-state drive. An SSD is a type of device that stores data electronically and has no moving parts. SSDs often replace traditional HDDs in computers, as they perform the same basic functions but are significantly faster in comparison. Storage area network. A SAN connects local, off-site and cloud storage resources using a dedicated high-speed network. The user sees only a single storage resource regardless of the location of the storage arrays. Tape drive. A tape drive stores computer data on magnetic tape. Enterprises now most often use tape for backup and archiving activities.

Paul Kirvan, FBCI, CISA, is an independent consultant and technical writer with more than 35 years of experience in business continuity, disaster recovery, resilience, cybersecurity, GRC, telecom and technical writing.