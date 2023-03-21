Vonage's API tools embed video and add bulk messaging

Cloud communications vendor Vonage on Tuesday launched an embeddable video conferencing tool, Meetings API, and a unified automation platform for omnichannel mass messaging, Proactive Connect.

Vonage Meetings API gives enterprises a customizable video communications capability that can reside in any platform or website, letting users enter screen-to-screen meetings directly without using another app.

Proactive Connect oversees a large volume of inbound and outbound correspondence and uses an AI-backed virtual assistant for automated chats or to loop in a human agent. It also enables two-way communication with customers and gives enterprises the power to customize content, such as offers or alerts, for better personalization.

APIs versus apps Using Vonage APIs, Proactive Connect supports external messaging over voice, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Viber and WhatsApp. Other communications platform as a service (CPaaS) vendors with user-facing products, such as Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom, amass revenue with their finished software, said Wainhouse Research analyst Sean Spradling. But Vonage gets most of its business by selling APIs, which let companies insert communications tools into other applications. "Vonage is a leader in CPaaS," Spradling said. "It has some finished apps as well, just as the others have APIs that can be used. But an application software business operates in a very different way than an API business."