Gen Z communication reshapes UC buying decisions

The generational shift in today's workplace is easy to see. An IT manager conducts an online meeting. You take notes on your iPad. While you draft critical points for a follow-up email, someone born in 2000 sends the meeting transcript with AI-generated briefs and infographics in less than two minutes.

It's no surprise, then, that Generation Z employees -- born between 1997 and 2012 -- are doing it their way: rapidly and asynchronously. They prefer mobile-first non-verbal communication, including messages and voice notes. Let's examine Gen Z communication styles, their effect on unified communications (UC) technology buying patterns and what decision makers should do.

Generational evolution in the workplace The workplace is constantly evolving, and so are the tools employees use to communicate with one another and do their work. The telephone transformed offices when it was introduced in the late 1800s. Likewise, computers reshaped office communications in the 1980s, and by the time 2000 rolled around, the internet, enterprise networking and wireless communications had already begun to have a significant effect. Gen Z further shifts the narrative. By 2030, Gen Z employees will account for 30% of the workforce, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics study . Their modern use of communication might annoy senior executives and even colleagues. Case in point: the use of apps like WhatsApp and Slack to communicate with co-workers. But there are many other factors that reflect how Gen Zers work.

UC requirements for Gen Z Asynchronous communication. Gen Zers prefer messaging and voice notes rather than recorded calls. They like to send concise, informal replies at their convenience. As a result, Gen Z employees require UC apps to support asynchronous messaging and media storage. Slack and chat apps. According to a 2024 study by language learning website Babbel, Gen Zers suffer from email anxiety and have dozens of unopened emails. They prefer casual, unstructured communication from chat apps like Slack, rather than email's more formal structure. Indeed, in a world of email, Slack seems to be a home. Hybrid infrastructure. Gen Zers have spent their teens sharpening their digital communications skills to become proficient with a variety of apps. They want to easily switch among text, audio and video communication across a variety of platforms. If UC infrastructure doesn't support third-party integration with these programs, they may become disinterested. The answer: a hybrid UC infrastructure that supports Gen Z communication by integrating third-party apps and other vendors' UC tools. Remote collaboration. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, the first cohort of Gen Z was entering the workforce. They are now among the strongest advocates of remote work. UC platforms and tools must support features that erase the gaps between in-person and remote communication. Easy access to collaboration. Workations -- a portmanteau of work and vacation -- is a romanticized view of employees taking a break without missing work. To satisfy Gen Z employees who may want to spend a few days away from home without compromising their jobs, companies need to offer UC tools and platforms that can be accessed from anywhere they may travel. Mobile-first communication. Gen Z's communication patterns mean they prefer to communicate and collaborate while traveling. They take their phones everywhere. As a result, Gen Z employees need UC platforms and tools that work efficiently on both laptops and smartphones. They want mobile-friendly applications that permit them to run their office on their digital devices.

How UC buyers should strategize UC buying decisions historically targeted Generation X and Millennial employees. However, Gen Zers' digital-first lifestyle shifts the equation, so UC buyers must choose their vendors carefully. Here are some areas UC buyers should focus on when assessing UC tools for Gen Z communication needs. Flexible infrastructure. Consider integrating multi-vendor UC options with remote work capabilities rather than relying on a single UC platform. About 14% of the US workforce is remote, according to video collaboration vendor Neat. Multi-vendor UC platforms that support various business tools, CRMs and AI applications keep Gen Z engaged. Universal integration promotes real time collaboration and IM. Functionalities and UX should be consistent across desktop and mobile-first systems. Incompatible apps can make Gen Zs switch to other platforms. Quick set-up. YouTube shorts and 30-to-60-second Instagram reel formats have reduced the average attention span. This behavior is underscored for Gen Zers, having grown up in digital environments. Gen Z employees require one-click and one-time set-up of UC tools. Repeated authentication, even in the name of security, can make them leave the platform. UC buyers should focus on platforms that are as responsive and easy to use as possible, but without ignoring security measures like end-to-end encryption. Visual capabilities. Millennials grew up with landscape and digital candy wallpaper on their desktops. Gen Z grew up with Instagram and TikTok. Choose platforms that support HD video calls, video training, video collaborations, video manipulation, recording, multimedia support, emoji, GIFs, stickers, status updates and multiple in-call messaging options. AI integration. Gen Zers want to customize their workflows, and they rely on AI tools, such as generative AI (GenAI), AI assistants and image generation, to boost their productivity and streamline communication processes. Some legacy UC platforms and tools lack AI features; opt for platforms that support large language models and GenAI. Freelancer-friendly. More than one-third of Gen Zers prefer to work as freelancers. Additionally, as company decision-makers, Gen Z employees like to collaborate with freelancers and agencies, both domestically and internationally. UC services should offer features that make collaboration with freelancers easier, like guest join capabilities for video meetings. Green UC. Gen Zers tend to favor sustainability, ethical corporate practices and work-life balance. Assume the cohort will exhibit a strong inclination toward environmentally friendly workplace practices . Using a sustainable cloud-based UC infrastructure is a good approach. UC vendors that market themselves as ecologically conscious is another good choice.